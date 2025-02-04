Circa Waves: 'I’ve always enjoyed making music that had a bit of get-up-and-go'

Circa Waves.

Death and Love Pt 1, the Liverpool four-piece’s new release, is a record teeming with life. Reflecting with The Yorkshire Post on what his original intentions for the album were, Shudall, 37, pauses momentarily for thought.

“I think as a sort of therapy and catharsis, writing upbeat music with energy to get myself out of that slump was what I needed, really,” he says, carefully. “If I’d have written a miserable record, I don’t think it would’ve helped me.

“Certainly the lyrical content is about the stuff that happened, but I’ve always enjoyed making music that had a bit of get-up-and-go about it. My thought process while I was in hospital was if I was going to make one more record, it was going to be a banging indie record, it’s not going to be anything too downtrodden.”

The diagnosis of Shudall’s heart condition, caused by a blocked artery, had come out nowhere. “I had no idea,” he says. “I’m a generally healthy person, I run a few times a week, play sports, so it came out of the blue.

“I just had heart pain, which they said was something called pericarditis, which it wasn’t. It was really random and they still to this day don’t really know why it happened, but I wouldn’t recommend it if you can help it.”

Then aged 36, he found himself reconciling with mortality. “It was on, like, a very surface level,” he says. “I think the operation I was having it pretty common now, I was aware that I probably wasn’t going to die from it. They make you sign a piece of paper before you go in for it which says you have a one in 100 chance of dying. There’s even a lyric about it on the record where I was thinking I’ve had a horse come in on the Grand National that was 120-1, it doesn’t bode well.

“I remember a few phases of it being terrifying, then really sad, then I kind of went, I’ve got a great, healthy family, I’ve had a really good career, I’ve been able to live my dreams and play music for a living. So I sat there thinking, you know what, if I am the one in 100 that pops their clogs in this operation I’ve had an amazing life. So I came to terms with it in a very basic way; I think if I actually knew I was 100 per cent going to be going then it would’ve taken me more than a day to get used to the idea. But I certainly made some level of peace with it.”

In Death and Love Pt 1 Shudall ruminates on what effect it might have leaving his wife and their two young children, but he also found his thoughts catapulted back towards the early days of the band and the music that excited them when they were starting out in 2013. The song Le Bateau nostalgically refers directly to the indie club he used to go to, which in his younger days, he says, was “the best dancefloor going in Liverpool if you were into The Cure and The Smiths”.

More broadly, he says: “I think it was this idea of if you only get to make one more record, what’s it going to be? It’s almost like if you were on Death Row what would your final meal be. You’re going to pick the meal that you love most. I just wanted to make a record that you listen to and go, oh man, this is the reason I picked up a guitar, this is the reason why I play gigs, this is the reason why I listen to music because it excites me.

“When I first listened to music it was all like The Strokes and the Arctic Monkeys and The Walkmen and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and LCD Soundsystem. That noughties New York sound compelled me to join a band.

“I’ve always listened to The Beatles, obviously, and all those things, and I love that music, the melody is incredible and it’s what has influenced me as a songwriter, but the thing that made me want to start a band was The Strokes and the Arctic Monkeys. They were what were cool and what made me go, let’s do it, so I wanted to make a record that hopefully some 14-year-old listening to it goes, ‘you know what, instead of wanting to just do a solo career or being a pop singer maybe I’ll start a band with three mates – that’s the dream, really’.”

The lack of bands in the charts, Shudall says, is “the question that we’re all wondering”, but it’s a situation that he’d like to help change. “I think it’s easier now to be a solo artist, you can make songs on your laptop now quite easily, you can post videos of yourself on Instagram and that can go viral and you can have a record deal within a week,” he says. “Back in the day, the only way of playing music was starting a band with your mates. Now there are so many more options, I guess, but I think there’s nothing that really equals being in a gang and writing songs.”