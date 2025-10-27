Colin Newman and Malka Spigel of Immersion: 'This is not a time for nuance'

Malka Spigel and Colin Newman of Immersion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The albums Nanocluster volumes 1, 2 and 3 – released between 2021 and Feburary 2025 – saw them collaborating with like-minded musicians such as Scanner, Ulrich Schnauss, Laetitia Sadier of Stereolab and Thor Harris of Swans. But for their new album, WTF??, they’re now a trio – with Matt Schulz of Lake Ruth.

Most Popular

“Like everything else that Immersion do, we’re completely self-motivated,” says Newman. “We have nobody setting any kind of agenda for us, we do what we feel like doing in the way we feel like doing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Nanocluster series of collaborations worked out pretty well, the highlight of that so far was the tour of the USA we did back in March/April with SUSS – that was like a Nanocluster on ice – we did a performance every night, we had the album and all the rest of it, and we thought that was setting a tone for how our music would be, but some events last year changed that.”

Invited by Nathaniel Cramp, the former NME writer-turned-boss of the indie label Sonic Cathedral, to perform on a stage he was curating at the Great Escape festival in their home town, Brighton, they found that people “really liked” their half-hour set. “Somebody came up to us afterwards and said, ‘You guys are amazing, you should tour’. We’ve never toured in the UK before, we’ve only ever played in Brighton and London, but we said, ‘All right’ and we did a tour last November/December at a bunch of small venues and it went well and we said we’d do another one this year. But to do a headline set, we had to make enough material.”

“As we played with SUSS on tour, when we played every night, you become more confident in your own material and you want to express your own ideas, not necessarily collaboration,” says Spigel.

“That drove us into finising the album,” says Newman.

“Because every emotion is so different,” says Spigel. “Every collaboration is an expression of us, but Immersion is the true expression of us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malka Spigel and Colin Newman of Immersion.

The key to Immersion, Newman believes, is the fact that they are “not fixed on any one style of music”. Indeed their latest album, which is half instrumental and half vocal-led songs, veers between motorik-style jams, spoken word, ambient electronica and more conventional song structures.

It’s rooted, they say, in DJ culture – the couple have a weekly internet radio show which plays “music across a wide range of styles, mainly new music, and it leads us into all kinds of interesting places”, Newman says. “You can’t be taking in that wildly creative music all the time and not somehow want to swim in it. We’re not doing neo-classical or folk, but there are elements of it in it.”

“Everything that we love when we find new music influences us in a conscious or unconscious way,” Spigel says.

When it comes to what they wanted to say with the new album, Spigel explains with a laugh: “What the f*** is going on in the world. Every day when you look at the news is worse than it was yesterday. Where are we going? What’s next?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s pretty obvious that we’re not exactly being discursive in our content,” adds Newman. “I think that’s really of the time. This is not a time for nuance, this is a time for saying what is it that you want to say.”

“We’re not only being negative,” Spigel interjects. “(We’re asking) how can we be as humans to bring something positive and inspire maybe.”

“As artists we have a role to play and that role should be to bring an artist’s perspective,” Newman says. “For younger artists, I can understand how they’re so wrapped up in their own lives and their own worlds that you can be very introspective – ‘I’ve just made my new album about dealing with my mental health crisis’. But we have been round long enough, we can’t be that self-indulgent.”

“You can’t say the young people are self-indulgent,” Spigel counters. “We’re saying life didn’t get easier, but you can look outside yourself as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Equally, the couple enjoy the freedom of ambient and abstract music. “We come from instrumentals then we play songs but when we play live we do both,” says Spigel. “We like the beauty of ambient music but also we like techno, full-on, so you get a bit of all of that.”

“The basis of Immersion is as an electronic duo but also we are informed not only by music that we’ve listened to but also other music that we’ve made,” says Newman. “We’re not pretending to be a rock band, but there are certainly elements of a rock band in what we do.”

“You miss the expression of your voice or song structure when you do a lot of electronic music, which we did a lot of,” says Spigel.

“In a way it was Nanocluster that led us back to that,” says Newman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because when you collaborate with Laetitia or people who work with song structure, then you go into their world,” says Spigel.

“Laetitia’s a great guitarist but she’s not going to do stuff without singing in it, or Jack Wolter (of Penelope isles/Cubzoa) does songs,” says Newman.

“We’re not going to impose ourselves when we collaborate,” says Spigel. “If they do songs, we can do that.”