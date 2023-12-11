Concert: Harrogate Choral Society presents Handel's Messiah, Royal Hall, Harrogate
Harrogate Choral Society performed the Messiah by GS Handel with the National Festival Orchestra at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Saturday.
By Duncan Seaman
Published 11th Dec 2023, 19:56 GMT
The concert was conducted by David Lawrence, the Society’s music director, and the soloists were Sarah Fox (soprano), Gaynor Keeble (mezzo), James Micklethwaite (tenor) and Andrew Mayor (baritone).
Harrogate Choral Society was formed in 1948 and has performed at many venues including the Royal Albert Hall.
Its next concert will be Circlesong at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate on April 20, 2024.