Harrogate Choral Society and the National Festival Orchestra performing Handel's Messiah. Picture: Ernesto RogataHarrogate Choral Society and the National Festival Orchestra performing Handel's Messiah. Picture: Ernesto Rogata
Harrogate Choral Society and the National Festival Orchestra performing Handel's Messiah. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

Concert: Harrogate Choral Society presents Handel's Messiah, Royal Hall, Harrogate

Harrogate Choral Society performed the Messiah by GS Handel with the National Festival Orchestra at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Saturday.
By Duncan Seaman
Published 11th Dec 2023, 19:56 GMT

The concert was conducted by David Lawrence, the Society’s music director, and the soloists were Sarah Fox (soprano), Gaynor Keeble (mezzo), James Micklethwaite (tenor) and Andrew Mayor (baritone).

Harrogate Choral Society was formed in 1948 and has performed at many venues including the Royal Albert Hall.

Its next concert will be Circlesong at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate on April 20, 2024.

David Lawrence conducts Harrogate Choral Society with the National Festival Orchestra. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

David Lawrence conducts Harrogate Choral Society with the National Festival Orchestra. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

Harrogate Choral Society and the National Festival Orchestra performing Handel's Messiah. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

Harrogate Choral Society and the National Festival Orchestra performing Handel's Messiah. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

Harrogate Choral Society and the National Festival Orchestra performing Handel's Messiah. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

Harrogate Choral Society and the National Festival Orchestra performing Handel's Messiah. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

Harrogate Choral Society and the National Festival Orchestra performing Handel's Messiah. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

Harrogate Choral Society and the National Festival Orchestra performing Handel's Messiah. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

