I was invited to Cuore’s first orchestra concert at the Royal Hall in Harrogate and it felt like I was transported back to Vienna.

As I sat in my seat waiting for the concert to begin, I looked around the room and was astonished by the intricate designs and architecture of the Royal Hall in Harrogate.

Despite having spent most of my childhood in Harrogate, I don’t ever recall setting foot in the Royal Hall before the day I was invited to Cuore Orchestra’s first concert last week.

We were first greeted by Freddie Fox, a descendant of engineering inventor Samson Fox who played a significant role in building the Royal Hall.

Before he introduced the 35 musicians and composer, artistic director and founder of the orchestra William Dutton, Freddie took us on a trip back through the building’s history.

It was amazing how many famous musicians stood on that stage since it first opened in 1903: from Elvis Costello and Elgar to Joan Armatrading and The Beatles.

William grew up in Harrogate and attended St Aidan’s School, a short walk from the secondary school I used to attend.

Since then, his classical music career has gone from strength to strength.

This appeared to be his triumphant return to his Yorkshire roots.

The concert was split into four sections; the opening series of performances covered the 1913 musical works of English composer Gustav Holst, the second part covered Lennox Berkeley’s Serenade for Strings (1939), then Edward Elgar’s Introduction and Allegro (1905) and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings (1880) with a 25 minute interval.

As soon as the music started I was lost in a trance; the passion, enthusiasm and soul of each musician that ranged from violinists and cellists to double bassists and a quartet was captivating.

It felt like a range of emotions were expressed without a word.

Before last year, I had never experienced a classical concert before but since I attended a Hans Zimmer orchestra performance at Ripon Cathedral and a stunning Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Mozart performance at the Musikverein in Vienna, I was hooked.

To me these are more than just performances, they are immersive experiences and I felt like Cuore’s ensemble had transported me back to these moments in Vienna.

When I saw the large group of musicians and how vital each of their contributions were to the outcome of the concert, I was reminded of how I feel as part of a choir. We all come from varied backgrounds and singing abilities and yet together our voices are harmonious and uplifting.

The professionalism and passion coming from William while he was conducting was also enchanting; the way they all worked together in equal measure was beautiful to witness.

One thing that I feel nervous about when attending these performances is learning when to applaud as it’s never when you think. But this just strengthens the camaraderie between the performers and the audience.

This concert blended everything I enjoy about life; history, culture, music, community, the arts and so much more. The combinations of these elements were illuminated with each performance.

The more you listen to these stunning classical notes, the more you realise that most films and TV shows we watch wouldn’t have the impact they do without the incredible work of musicians such as Cuore and the composers that write the music. I was made aware of this when I attended the Ripon Cathedral orchestra concert that played Hans Zimmer classics.

It’s made me more determined to attend more of these concerts and support local talent because music makes this world colourful even when it appears very dark.

I’m thinking of ways we can introduce younger audiences to classical music as I believe it’s a great night out with friends and family. After watching Dua Lipa’s documentary of her performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, I could see how she was uniting her fans with classical music as she chose to have an orchestra play at her show. It was magnificent.