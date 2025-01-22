Cyndi Lauper on her farewell tour: This is my gift, this is how I wanted to go out

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has completed the North American leg of her farewell tour in recent months, with her final UK tour dates lined up for February, her first major run of shows in a decade.

“This is my gift,” she says reflecting on her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun tour. “This is how I wanted to go out. I can perform the way I’ve always wanted to perform…It’s a good way to say goodbye, and it’s my gift to all of the people that used to come see me.”

During her decades-long career, Lauper has won two Grammys, an Emmy for her guest appearance in 90s sitcom Mad About You and became the first solo female composer ever to win a Tony award for Broadway hit Kinky Boots.

Cyndi Lauper is on the road with a farewell tour. Picture: Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

The New York-born singer was launched to fame following the release of her 1983 debut album, She’s So Unusual, which featured her feminist anthem Girls Just Want to Have Fun. It also featured hits including Time After Time and All Through The Night which showed off her signature voice and bagged her the Grammy for best new artist.

She carved out a space in the industry with her punk glamour style and infectious stage presence, going on to release a host of studio albums, accumulating global record sales in excess of 50 million.

Lauper reveals she was initially resistant to doing a farewell tour before she stopped and realised she had officially joined the septuagenarian club. “I realised: ‘Do it now while you still can, you don’t want to be up there like grandma Moses'”, she says with a drawl.

However, this will not be her last hurrah, as she still plans to do future shows – but she is done with “schlepping” across the world. “When you’re young it’s like: ‘We’re going to go and see the world,’ But you see the world quickly,” she adds.

The UK leg of her tour will kick off in Glasgow on February 8, with dates scheduled for Manchester, London, Birmingham and Belfast before she moves on to Europe, Australia and Japan. The shows will take fans on a musical and emotional journey through her back catalogue, which she hopes will make people laugh and cry in equal measure.

The last time she performed in the UK was on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in June, but the performance was beset with technical difficulties which she says meant she could not hear her band, making her out of time with them.

“Which was like a nightmare,” she admits. “But at least it was live, that’s what happens when you sing live. Nobody’s used to anybody doing that anymore, because everybody sings with the track.”

Despite the past issues, she is still looking forward to returning to British soil. “I remember touring Great Britain in the ’90s – that was an extraordinary tour,” she recalls with fondness. “I had never toured Great Britain like that and I remember all my friends would say: ‘Well you have to understand the English audience, they’re a little reserved.’

“They weren’t reserved at all. They were so much fun, and appreciative and full of love, and that’s how I remember touring Great Britain. So I’m grateful to be able to play (again).

Her farewell tour came about after she filmed her documentary – Let The Canary Sing – which explored her legacy and cultural impact on the industry by looking back at her meteoric ascent from the 1980s.

Directed by award-winning documentarian Alison Ellwood, the project made its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival.

One road she will not go back down again is appearing on a reality show after she “had enough” following her 2013 show Cyndi Lauper: Still So Unusual.

But she does not dwell on the bumps in her path, but takes them in her stride. “Your failures teach you, your successes teach you – and I’ve had a lot of both,” she adds.

The project did enable her to raise money for the Give A Damn campaign, which went on to launch her fund for True Colours United which supports LGBTQ+ and BIPOC homeless youth.

Lauper is passionate about her activism, having also started the Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Fund which raises money through fundraising and by selling quirky, colourful wigs in ode to Lauper’s signature bold style.

The fund supports women’s health and rights across the world including helping organisations who ensure women have access to safe, legal abortions and reproductive healthcare.