Dakota flypast salutes Leeds Armed Forces Day

Leeds Armed Forces Day is this Saturday, July 3

And it won't just be city folk with an eye on the sky.

The flypast - weather permitting - is scheduled during a flag raising ceremony which the Yorkshire Evening Post will stream live on Saturday, July 3, at 11am.

WATCH LIVE: For live coverage, including interviews and more details, on the YEP Facebook page from 10.45am at www.facebook.com/YEP.newspaper/live

Armed Forces Day honours the role of the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force, reservists, veterans, cadets and the wider Armed Forces family.

Celebrations usually held on Briggate are not happening, due to Covid restrictions, but a full day of activities can be followed on the official Leeds Armed Forces Day Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LeedsAFD

Other highlights include interviews, music and dedications on Chapel FM radio from10am to 4pm at www.chapelfm.co.uk

The Leeds International Film Festival has curated a rare collection of short films from the Imperial War Museum’s archive at https://bit.ly/LeedsAFD

A poster and bunting, to colour in and put in windows to show support, can be downloaded from the Leeds Armed Forces' Twitter page @LeedsAFD and Facebook at www.facebook.com/LeedsAFD.

Leeds folk are also being asked to celebrate the courage, dedication and commitment of the British Armed Forces by posting a photo or video of themselves or family, friends and colleagues on Twitter saluting using the hashtags #SaluteOurForces #LeedsAFD21 and tagging @LeedsAFD and @ArmedForcesDay.

Leeds Town Hall and Civic Hall will be lit in red, white and blue with the Armed Forces Day flags flying in the build up to Saturday.

Leeds City Council say they are grateful to the Ministry of Defence for funding towards this event.

Coun Jane Dowson, Leeds Armed Forces Champion, said: “As a city, we are extremely proud of our long and distinguished military history and of our current Armed Forces personnel who work in various deployments at home and abroad I would like to thank them all and especially for their contribution to the ongoing pandemic."

For more visit www.armedforcesday.org.uk/get-involved/saluteourforces

Jeff Gantschuk from the Royal British Legion at the AFD Flag Raising Ceremony

RAF, Navy and Army will be celebrated on Leeds Armed Forces Day