He is one of Hollywood’s most recognisable actors with a resume when it comes to not only acting but producing; Danny DeVito, who celebrated turning 80 on Sunday (November 17.)

Many of those in Hollywood have paid tribute to the beloved actor, who made his debut in the 1970 film ‘Dreams of Glass,’ but would rise to fame as the grumpy taxi dispatcher Louie De Palma in the classic US sitcom ‘Taxi.’

From then, we’ve seen DeVito shouldering up alongside Hollywood heavyweights including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Billy Crystal, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Keaton and many more in front of the camera.

But it is also in his producing role that DeVito has also been heralded for his efforts; to date, DeVito has acted as a producer for films such as ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Erin Brokovich,’ ‘Reality Bites’ and many more.

But younger viewers will no doubt know him as Frank Reynolds from the incredibly popular comedy series ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ who joined the series from season 2 and immediately became a fan favourite with his quotable lines such as ‘Donkey Brains’ and so forth.

So to celebrate DeVito turning 80, we’ve taken a dive into Rotten Tomatoes to find out what 11 movies he has appeared in worth watching in tribute to the beloved Hollywood actor. Will you be watching any of these this week?

1 . L.A. Confidential - 99% Danny DeVito played an integral role in the 1997 noir 'L.A. Confidential,' playing the editor and writer Sid Hudgens, who had a certain penchant for bending the rules in order to gain an exclusive scoop.

2 . One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest - 93% Though Jack Nicholson stole the show in Milos Forman's 1975 book adaptation, many were still astounded by DeVito's supporting role - and his friendship with Forman that led to the pair working on the 1999 Andy Kaufman biopic, 'Man on the Moon.'

3 . Ruthless People - 93% In the 1986 comedy 'Ruthless People,' Danny DeVito plays Sam Stone, a selfish, unscrupulous businessman who plans to murder his wealthy wife, Barbara (Bette Midler), to inherit her fortune. However, his plans are hilariously derailed when amateur criminals kidnap Barbara, expecting a hefty ransom. Instead of rescuing her, Sam sees the kidnapping as a solution to his problem and refuses to pay, setting off a chaotic series of events. DeVito's performance as the conniving and unapologetically ruthless Sam is central to the film's dark comedic tone.

4 . Matilda - 92% DeVito played the neglectful and unscrupulous Harry Wormwood, Matilda's father. He also directed the film and narrated it, bringing warmth and humour to the adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic novel.