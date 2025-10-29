Dave Ball of Soft Cell: musicians pay tribute to 'musical genius'

Dave Ball. Picture: Mike Owen

Tributes have continued to pour in for the synth-pop pioneer Dave Ball, who died suddenly last week aged 66.

The Blackpool-born musician, who was one half of ground-breaking electronic music duo Soft Cell and the successful acid house act The Grid, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his London home on Wednesday October 22.

Singer Marc Almond, who formed Soft Cell with Ball while they were art students at Leeds Polytechnic in 1979 and went on to have worldwide hits with the songs Tainted Love, Bedsitter, Say Hello Wave Goodbye and What, described his long-time friend and bandmate as a “wonderfully brilliant musical genius”.

In a statement, Almond said: “It is hard to write this, let alone process it, as Dave was in such a great place emotionally. He was focused and so happy with the new album that we literally completed only a few days ago. It’s so sad as 2026 was all set to be such an uplifting year for him, and I take some solace from the fact that he heard the finished record and felt that it was a great piece of work.

“Dave’s music is better than ever. His tunes and hooks are still unmistakably Soft Cell, yet he always took it to the next level too. He was a wonderfully brilliant musical genius and the pair of us have been on a journey together for almost 50 years. In the early days we were obnoxious and difficult, two belligerent art students who wanted to do things our way, even if it was the wrong way. We were naive and made mistakes, although we never really saw them as such. It was all just a part of the adventure. Dave and I were always a bit chalk-and-cheese, but maybe that’s why the chemistry between us worked so well.

“Whenever we came back together after long periods apart there was always that warmth and chemistry. There was a deep mutual respect that gave our combined songwriting its unique power. We laughed a lot, and shared a sense of humour, and a love of film, books and music. Dave had shelves full of books and an array of wonderful and surprising musical references. He was the heart and soul of Soft Cell and I’m very proud of our legacy.

“It’s fitting in many ways that our next (and now our last) album together is called Danceteria, as that theme takes us back to New York City in the early 1980s where a good many of our musical ideas were formed. That was a time and place that really shaped us. As well as being quintessentially British, we always felt that we were also an honorary American band.

“We’ve been invested in the Soft Cell myths and stories, and Danceteria will now stand as an album that brings everything full circle for us. I just wish that Dave could have stayed on long enough to celebrate our 50 years together in a couple of years’ time. He will always be loved by the Soft Cell fans who love his music and his music and memory will live on. At any given moment, someone somewhere in the world will be getting pleasure from a Soft Cell song.

Marc Almond and Dave Ball of Soft Cell. Picture: Peter Ashworth

“Thank you, Dave, for being an immense part of my life and for the music you gave me. I wouldn’t be where I am without you.”

Richard Norris, who worked with Ball in The Grid, who reached the top three in the UK in 1994 with their single Swamp Thing, said: “Dave has been a huge part of my musical life for many years. Being in a duo with someone is different from being in a band: the bond is very tight. That’s how it was with us. We went through so many remarkable, extraordinary, life-affirming experiences together. Thank you, Dave. Thanks for the good times, the endless laughter, your unwavering friendship. Most of all, thank you for the music.”

While Daniel Miller, founder of Mute Records, added: “We have lost a true original. I'm so glad I had the opportunity to work with him and Marc all those years ago. My love and condolences to Marc, Dave’s family and to Chris.”

Talking to The Yorkshire Post, Anni Hogan, the musician and DJ who befriended Ball and Almond in Leeds and was later a member of Marc and the Mambas, said: “In those hazy crazy early 80s I had a blast hanging out with Soft Cell Marc Almond and Dave Ball. In 1979 they were the ‘men the black’, as I first called them in my head.

Dave Ball and Marc Almond of Soft Cell. Picture: Peter Ashworth

“I was attracted to their magic seeing them across The Faversham pub as a student, and 18 months later I was a DJ and promoter and had booked them to play Amnesia. I also moved in with them into the infamous Leicester Grove shared housing blocks, many post-night out shambaholic gossips in the shared kitchen. Bedsitland.

“Dave Ball and I shared a lot of the same music loves. I remember well him remixing Petula Clark’s Downtown using his synth tape set up in his room, was very cool. We both loved cinema and soundtracks John Barry, Elmer Bernstein, Kraftwerk, Bowie etc etc. We talked sometimes about music life passions over the years but never more than those music non-stop chats in Leeds. Same vibes that day when we (Marc me and Dave) all went on a trip to Heckmondwike, home to Box studios, another very cool experience with Dave, very thoughtful & technical on the machines and Marc very non-technical all sex and motion on vocals, me set free on the Whirly channelling Doors, Ellington me and Sleaze and Fun City out of all that! Wow.

“Soft Cell were happening and Mambas, too, in fact I remember Gini confided in me during Torment, that her and Dave were falling in love! Later I DJ-ed for them on The Art Of Falling Apart tour, Dave again plying me with vinyl and giving me carte blanche and more to play what I wanted. So many memories are flooding ... let's just say I was on that Soft Cell ride and it was epic!

“Around 2007 we met up in Dublin where we were both DJ-ing but spent most of our time like kids in awe watching and meeting Kraftwerk original drummer Wolfgang Flur. Ten years later Dave produced my 2019 Lost In Blue LP, serendipity, Wolfgang guested on two tracks. I spent quality time with Dave in London over three years planning and recording Lost In Blue and apart from producing a great LP, working with iconic pals the likes of Gavin Friday, Kid Congo and Lydia Lunch, we had a laugh and Dave really put the time in to craft a John ‘Barry-esque’ Soho jazz vibe on the LP, a beautiful gift from an old friend.

“Our genius Electro Boy oscillating around the Universe forever ... see you out there, Dave Ball.”

Vicious Pink, the synth-pop duo who were friends of Almond and Ball during their time in Leeds and sang backing vocals on Soft Cell’s first album Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret, also paid tribute. Singer Jose Warden told The Yorkshire Post: “We are so sorry to lose our dear friend and collaborator, the electronic genius, Dave Ball. It was an honour and a pleasure doing backing vocals on Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret and working with him on the early Vicious Pink tracks. His influence on music will never be forgotten.”

Her bandmate Brian Moss added: “We had so many happy times together, in the studio, live shows and in clubland. Dave and I had a little Thunderbirds routine. We would pretend to be the puppets, we’d move like them, eyes rolling, lips moving, heads wobbling, and arms flaying. I remember in the Leeds Warehouse one night doing our routine for Jose and Marc, they were laughing their heads off! I can still picture it now, such fun times.

“Dave’s music was like no other, he lives on and is immortalised by his legendary genius!”

Meanwhile Riccardo Mulhall, the Leeds-based composer and producer, said: “I worked with Dave for over 20 years on a variety of albums, namely Soft Cell, Gavin Friday, Ecce Homo, Annie Hogan, Celine and Nitewreckage and lots of other bits and bobs.

“I have so many fond memories of working with Dave, but the thing I will personally remember him mostly for is his laughter, kindness and generosity. We had such fun together it was never really ‘work’. Sometimes crying with laughter so hard…usually about something really daft..

“It was a real privilege to work with Dave…so intelligent and beyond creative. He was a gentle giant. A kind, humble generous man. I’m so lucky to have been in his universe.”