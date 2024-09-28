An artwork by Bradford-born David Hockney could fetch up to £5.5m when it goes on sale at Christie’s in London next month.

The piece, More Woldgate Timber, 2009, depicts Woldgate, a rural road in a forest near Bridlington.

It will feature in the auction house’s 20th/21st Century London Evening Sale on October 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The estimate for the painting is £3.8m to £5.5m. Christie’s sasy the painting depicts a mature style for the artists, and is rare as a large-scale oil painting by Hockney. It is also the first time it has been put up for auction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christie’s currently holds the auction record for a Hockey, with Portrait of an Artist - Pool with Two Figures, 1972 selling for $90,312,500 in 2018. It also set the record for the most expensive piece by any living artist, while Christie’s has also sold seven of the 10 most expensive Hockey’s of all time.

More Woldgate Timber, October 13th, 2009. signed and dated 'David Hockney Oct 2009' (on the reverse) oil on canvas | Christies/David Hockney

A statement from the auction house says of More Woldgate Timber: “Hockney’s Yorkshire landscapes represent the maturation of his expressive painting style in the 2000s. Suffused with as much vitality as his Californian pictures, they reflect Hockney’s return to his roots, connecting to the British tradition of landscape painting.