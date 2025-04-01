Dean Wareham: 'It was a gas supporting the Velvet Underground'

Dean Wareham.

“It’s a great club,” he recalls. “I think it goes to show that if you build a place that people want to go then you can put on shows. Sometimes there are big cities like Baltimore, that doesn’t have anywhere where people want to go.”

To coincide with the tour, the 61-year-old has just announced a new album, That’s the Price of Loving Me, which is his first collaboration with the producer Kramer in “thirty-something years”.

“We recorded it last May,” he says. “We’re going to be playing a bunch (of songs) from that (on the UK tour).” Not the whole thing, he’s careful to point out, having learnt that it can be hard to hold an audience’s attention with songs that people don’t know “unless you don’t care about that”.

His wife Britta Phillips features on the record, as does Roger Brogan and Anthony LaMarca, whith whom Wareham has worked several times before. Gabe Noel plays cello on four of the tracks. “That guy was amazing,” Wareham says. “He’s played with all kinds of people like Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles, Father John Misty. He does arrangements on bass and cello and other instruments, and he really wanted to meet Kramer because he’s a huge fan of the Low records that Kramer had made, it was part of why he became a musician.”

From his own point of view, the reunion with Kramer, who produced all three albums that Wareham made with Galaxie 500 between 1988 and 1990, was “funny”, he says. “It is strange to be back in the room with him after all those years. Obviously I’ve made a lot of records in the interim in a lot of different ways. You learn from everyone you work with, but Kramer, as much as he was back then, just likes to work quickly. The record took us six days to record, I’ve had other things that took six weeks. It’s how you want to work, or how prepared you are as well. I was pretty well prepared with the songs here, so that helped… But Kramer is some kind of a genius, I think, if a genius is someone who works a lot quicker than the rest of us.”

It’s now more than 40 years since New Zealand-born Wareham first met Damon Krukowski and Naomi Yang at prep school in New York. Their first band, Speedy and The Castanets, played punk covers – “We covered The Clash, the Sex Pistols and The Cramps, we didn’t know what we were doing,” Wareham recalls – but by 1987, when they formed Galaxie 500, their sound was influenced more by Jonathan Richman, The Feelies, Big Star and The 13th Floor Elevators. “I guess it was a time when people started looking backwards a little,” Wareham says. “With punk and new wave, it was we’re going to be modern and do things that have never been done before; at a certain point people turned around. The Paisley Underground movement had something to do with that too. I think that actually hit bigger in the United Kingdom than it did in the United States, the influence of The Rain Parade and Dream Syndicate, Kendra Smith, things like that on, say, The Jesus and Mary Chain.”

Galaxie 500’s lo-fi psychedelia was similarly feted in the UK, especially when the band released their second album, On Fire, on Rough Trade. “I think it’s well-known that things can happen faster in Britain than they can in the United States because it seems like the gates to culture are more nationalised – it seemed like everybody listened to John Peel and everybody read the weekly (music) papers, whereas in the United States it just becomes Balkanised, you have to go state by state,” Wareham says. “Or maybe people in England were just more responsive to what we were doing. The guy who put out our first record, Marc Alghini, said, ‘This could do well in England’ because it was certainly out of step with what was going on here on an independent level, which was proto-grunge that was all over the place.

“But we were pretty surprised when we went over to London and there were people there to see us. Nobody came to see us in Boston. People came to see us in New York, but we were less popular in our hometown than we were elsewhere – but that’s a good problem to have, it’s better than the other one where you’re just big in your hometown and no-one else cares.”

Galaxie 500 burned brightly for three albums, but split up in 1991, with Wareham going on to form Luna and Krukowski and Yang continuing as Damon and Naomi. Reflecting on the break-up today, Wareham says: “We weren’t getting on as well and I felt that I had a lack of control over my life. The simple answer is it’s a ticking time bomb a three-piece band with a couple in it. It’s a hard thing to make work and we were all young. I suppose I was immature. But I also think there’s something nice about just making three records, saying what you had to say then leaving it. I don’t know what else we were going to do next. For whatever reason they were driving me a little crazy, I’m sure I was driving them a little crazy, too.”

The band’s legacy, however, continues to grow, and Wareham continues to perform their songs live. “I think the music continues to appeal to new generations of young people when they hear it,” he says. “There’s some angst in it and some beauty in it – and also for people starting bands, they go to me, ‘Wow, if he can do that, I can do that. He can’t really sing, can he?’ But I can, though. The most important part about singing is some kind of character.”

Luna supported Wareham’s long-time heroes The Velvet Underground on tour in 1993. “It was a gas, it was a thrill​​​​​​​,” he recalls. “As I remember, the first show was in Edinburgh, just hearing them play Venus and Furs at the soundcheck​​​​​​​ and thinking, wow, that’s cool, nobody sounds like that.

“It was also odd because although it was the original four members, they would play a lot of stuff from the third and fourth albums. In a way, I look at the Velvet Underground as like two separate bands – the (John) Cale band and the band with Doug Yule – and they were playing a lot of the Doug Yule material, too, and the band had not played that material (in the 1960s).

“It was marred by Lou (Reed)’s singing, it wasn’t the best on that tour; I enjoyed it more when Cale or (Mo) Tucker sang. But it was fun, they treated us well, they seemed to be getting along, but we now know that behind the scenes they were arguing about who was going to produce their live album, who was going to produce the upcoming MTV Unplugged session that they were going to do, with Lou insisting that he’d be the producer and Cale saying, ‘Well, I know a couple of things about producing’. I think it was probably hard after being a solo artist for so long to then be back in a band and you’re all voting.”

Velvet Underground guitarist Sterling Campbell played on two Luna songs on their second album, Bewitched. “Right before that tour (with the Velvet Underground) started, we did some demos in Londons so we were working a couple of those songs out on the tour, the one that he liked, Friendly Advice, we asked him to play on it, we were shocked when he said yes. He was great. Lou had all this modern equipment, he was obsessed with technology, changing guitar with every song, whereas Sterling was just like, ‘Let me put on that Fender Jaguar and play this one thing the whole time’. But I guess Sterling had never been a rock star.”

Another of Wareham’s heroes, Tom Verlaine, made a guest appearance of Luna’s third album, Pup Tent. “He was equally as amazing (as Campbell),” Wareham says. “Neither of those guys really used anything in the way of effects or toys to get that sound. Within five seconds, it was oh, that’s Tom Verlaine or oh, that’s Sterling Morrison, it was nice to have a voice like that. But Tom now is gone. I got to know him over the years, so that was a sad one.”

Phillips joined the band in 2000 and she and Wareham first worked together as the duo Dean and Britta in 2003, continuing after Luna’s demise two years later.

“I started making the first record as a solo record, but then Britta started helping with it and we were in love at that point so it seemed like a nice idea to make L’Avventura together,” Wareham remembers. “But I think when you’re in a band, the longer you’re together, the longer it takes sometimes to make records, things just get more and more complicated, so it was nice to step outside of that and just make a quick record – and to do it with Tony Visconti, that was exciting, too.”

Nowadays, Wareham performs solo, with Phillips, and occasionally with Luna. He says: “For me, it’s still fun to play some shows, but I don’t want (Luna) to take over my life again. At a certain age being in a band, voting on things all the time, it’s not really how I want to organise my life, but when we get together and play it’s really fun. I think Luna is a great live band, it’s really enjoyable – and some other people think that too.”