Deer Shed unveils full festival line-up
The main stage is this year headlined by Bombay Bicycle Club, The Coral, and CMAT, with other highlights including BC Camplight, The Go! Team, King Creosote (aka Kenny Anderson) soul singer Jalen Ngonda, and Deer Shed favourite, John Francis Flynn.
Also on the bill are KOKOKO!, Nana Benz du Togo, south London’s Fat Dog and Liz Lawrence. Also welcomed back is Brighton-based artist Bess Atwell, alongside debuts from Personal Trainer, MadMadMad, Viji and Picture Parlour. The line-up will also see LYR, led by poet laureate Simon Armitage, plus Deadletter, Katherine Priddy, Flamingods and Pillow Queens.
Deer Shed’s comedy headliner is The Horne Section, a six-headed comedy band includes five outstanding musicians and one non-musical stand-up. There’ll be comedy, songs, enthusiastic dancing, and a lot of mucking about in their brand-new show from the hugely talented band and Alex Horne, the creator and co-host of the Bafta and National Comedy Award Winning Taskmaster.
Also on the comedy stage are Shaparak Khorsandi, Andrew Maxwell, Sikisa, and Abandoman.
This year the new dedicated Buckendz Stage will welcome a vaied bunch, including Andy Burnham, Vanessa Kisuule, Simon Armitage, John Niven & Aniefiok Ekpoudom. Joining them are Dr Jenessa Williams, Anna Doble, Njambi McGrath, Katherine O’Shea, Olaf Falafel, Rima Ahmed, Dave Simpson, Alan Leach’s Family Fun Quiz, Martyn Bedford, LIVEwire Poetry, Leeds Trinity University Soundtrack to My Life Podcast, Writing Big Ideas: New Novelists & Writing Big Ideas: Performance & Prose.
The science tent is partnering with Kielder Observatory and their amazing astronomers to bring the festival loads of new space-themed activities this summer, including planet making, rocket launching, solar observing, a planetarium and meteorite clay modelling.
Catering for a broad range of interests and ages, the workshop programme has something for everyone. Rolling with the Retro Futures theme, 2024 will have Alien Teddies, Alien Spaceships, Alien or Disguise Masks, Space Helmets and Alien Heads, Rocket Take Off, 3-2-1 Blast off – plus Bespoke Giftbags, Cigar Box Guitar Jamming, Ra Ra Skirts and much more.
The arts and the great outdoors are a match made in heaven, which is why there will be lots of magical happenings across Baldersby Park this year - including theatre, musician walkabouts and site installations, including pop-up interactive dance shows. The Flash Mob is back – dancing to Huddle Formation from The Go! Team, plus Kitsch And Sync dance theatre, Thunk It Theatre storytellers and puppet making, Back Chat Brass Band and on-site messenger service Dear Post.
For the full 2024 programme and tickets visit https://www.deershedfestival.com/?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjwpZWzBhC0ARIsACvjWRMaMtSXybiIHRUGoP70hGXt_7ARcnw_fNLrOVb-R7OwoUwJnoyc_44aAv7sEALw_wcB
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.