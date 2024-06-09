Bombay Bicycle Club will be appearing at Deer Shed Festival.

North Yorkshire’s Deer Shed Festival has announced its full line-up for 2024. Covering all bases, there is something for everyone, no matter their age. A festival for all – families, friends and fans.

The main stage is this year headlined by Bombay Bicycle Club, The Coral, and CMAT, with other highlights including BC Camplight, The Go! Team, King Creosote (aka Kenny Anderson) soul singer Jalen Ngonda, and Deer Shed favourite, John Francis Flynn.

Also on the bill are KOKOKO!, Nana Benz du Togo, south London’s Fat Dog and Liz Lawrence. Also welcomed back is Brighton-based artist Bess Atwell, alongside debuts from Personal Trainer, MadMadMad, Viji and Picture Parlour. The line-up will also see LYR, led by poet laureate Simon Armitage, plus Deadletter, Katherine Priddy, Flamingods and Pillow Queens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deer Shed’s comedy headliner is The Horne Section, a six-headed comedy band includes five outstanding musicians and one non-musical stand-up. There’ll be comedy, songs, enthusiastic dancing, and a lot of mucking about in their brand-new show from the hugely talented band and Alex Horne, the creator and co-host of the Bafta and National Comedy Award Winning Taskmaster.

Also on the comedy stage are Shaparak Khorsandi, Andrew Maxwell, Sikisa, and Abandoman.

This year the new dedicated Buckendz Stage will welcome a vaied bunch, including Andy Burnham, Vanessa Kisuule, Simon Armitage, John Niven & Aniefiok Ekpoudom. Joining them are Dr Jenessa Williams, Anna Doble, Njambi McGrath, Katherine O’Shea, Olaf Falafel, Rima Ahmed, Dave Simpson, Alan Leach’s Family Fun Quiz, Martyn Bedford, LIVEwire Poetry, Leeds Trinity University Soundtrack to My Life Podcast, Writing Big Ideas: New Novelists & Writing Big Ideas: Performance & Prose.

The science tent is partnering with Kielder Observatory and their amazing astronomers to bring the festival loads of new space-themed activities this summer, including planet making, rocket launching, solar observing, a planetarium and meteorite clay modelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catering for a broad range of interests and ages, the workshop programme has something for everyone. Rolling with the Retro Futures theme, 2024 will have Alien Teddies, Alien Spaceships, Alien or Disguise Masks, Space Helmets and Alien Heads, Rocket Take Off, 3-2-1 Blast off – plus Bespoke Giftbags, Cigar Box Guitar Jamming, Ra Ra Skirts and much more.

CMAT will be appearing at Deer Shed Festival.

The arts and the great outdoors are a match made in heaven, which is why there will be lots of magical happenings across Baldersby Park this year - including theatre, musician walkabouts and site installations, including pop-up interactive dance shows. The Flash Mob is back – dancing to Huddle Formation from The Go! Team, plus Kitsch And Sync dance theatre, Thunk It Theatre storytellers and puppet making, Back Chat Brass Band and on-site messenger service Dear Post.