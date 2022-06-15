Diana Ross at the First Direct Arena in Leeds: Expected stage time, support and setlist

Ross, who began her career as a member of The Supremes, will play the city's First Direct Arena tonight.
The Supremes, with their unique soulful pop sound, became one of the most successful groups of the '60s.
During that decade, she reigned as the Queen of Motown while leading the trio to top the charts with hits like Stop! In The Name Of Love, You Keep Me Hangin' On, Come See About Me, You Can't Hurry Love, I Hear A Symphony and Baby Love.
Based on recent shows on her UK tour, Ross will hit the stage around 8.40pm, although arriving earlier than this time is advised.
So far she has played a four part set, followed by an encore. She performed:
I'm Coming Out
More Today Than Yesterday
My World Is Empty Without You
Baby Love
Stop! In the Name of Love
You Can't Hurry Love
Love Child
Chain Reaction
I'm Still Waiting
Upside Down
Love Hangover / Take Me Higher / Ease on Down the Road
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
If We Hold on Together
If the World Just Danced
Theme From Mahogany (Do You Know Where You're Going To) / Ain't No Mountain High Enough
I Will Survive
Encore:
The Boss
Home
I Will Survive (Reprise)