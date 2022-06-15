Diana Ross at the First Direct Arena in Leeds: Expected stage time, support and setlist

Ross, who began her career as a member of The Supremes, will play the city's First Direct Arena tonight.

The Supremes, with their unique soulful pop sound, became one of the most successful groups of the '60s.

During that decade, she reigned as the Queen of Motown while leading the trio to top the charts with hits like Stop! In The Name Of Love, You Keep Me Hangin' On, Come See About Me, You Can't Hurry Love, I Hear A Symphony and Baby Love.

Based on recent shows on her UK tour, Ross will hit the stage around 8.40pm, although arriving earlier than this time is advised.

So far she has played a four part set, followed by an encore. She performed:

I'm Coming Out

More Today Than Yesterday

My World Is Empty Without You

Baby Love

Stop! In the Name of Love

You Can't Hurry Love

Love Child

Chain Reaction

I'm Still Waiting

Upside Down

Love Hangover / Take Me Higher / Ease on Down the Road

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

If We Hold on Together

If the World Just Danced

Theme From Mahogany (Do You Know Where You're Going To) / Ain't No Mountain High Enough

I Will Survive

Encore:

The Boss

