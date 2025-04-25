Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is timeless music and therefore, more than half a century on, remains beloved: Walk On By, Do You Know the Way to San Jose, Anyone Who Had A Heart. Key to each of these songs, and plenty more, is the voice of Dionne Warwick.

But of course, as she still points out, they were written with her very much in mind.

And at 84, the performer of hits penned by composer Burt Bacharach and lyricist Hal David in the 1960s is still travelling the world to speak and sing, though says that after the current run of dates – which includes a stop at Leeds on Sunday – it’ll be time to slow down.

In her show Don’t Make Me Over, named after an early hit, six-time Grammy winner Warwick will take the audience through her amazing life story with a discussion and anecdotes. As well as being joined on stage by her band for a live performance, the evening will also feature excerpts from the 2021 of the same name by Dave Wooley, featuring contributions from the likes of former US President Bill Clinton, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg and more.

Warwick says she will be “answering questions that everybody seems to want to know about me. I don't know what's very interesting about me but they want to know everything they can,” she says, speaking to The Yorkshire Post from Antwerp after her European dates had already begun.

What sort of questions? She laughs. “The same ones that you’re getting ready to ask.”

In fairness, after five decades in showbusiness she’s probably had her fill of talking to journalists over the phone line.

Warwick says she has previously performed at the Leeds Grand Theatre – an ornate venue originally built in 1878 – so what did she think the last time she visited?

“It’s a theatre,” she says abruptly, though again with a laugh. She’s been there, done it, and then some – these minor details don’t matter.

Of course, Warwick is in an elite list of singers from the 20th century whose hits have been cherished since the 1960s and who has worked alongside a host of fellow icons.

Growing up in New Jersey, she started singing gospel as was standard in her family, including her aunt Cissy Houston, mother of Whitney (before the interview, journalists are warned against asking questions about the late star).

In 1962, Don't Make Me Over was her first solo single and started the Warwick, Bacharach and David trio’s hit-making machine.

Warwick says: “It was wonderful because they were written for me, everything I recorded of theirs at that period of time - throughout time, actually, because it didn't stop in the 60s, it went into the 70s, the 80s and part of the 90s.”

Although it was not expressly political music, Warwick’s earliest hits came out at a time of great upheaval in her native United States, with the Civil Rights movement gathering momentum through the 1960s.

What does she make of the state of the US today? "I'm not making too much of America today, right now, I’m really not,” says Warwick, noting how she feels “very much like we’ve already been through it. We're going back again and starting all over.”

Warwick continued to record and perform through the decades and in that time enjoyed a number of collaborations with other major musicians.

“It was wonderful to work with people that I considered my friends, which was the best part of working with them,” she says. “I think we probably laughed more than we performed songs in the studio.

“It was a joy to work with Luther Vandross, with the brothers Gibb (the Bee Gees), Barry Manilow, with Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Stevie Wonder. Heavens, the list goes on and on.”

She sang alongside Knight and Wonder, as well as Elton John, on a 1985 version of That’s What Friends Are For, previously written by Burt Bacharach and Carole Bayer Sager. Her friendship with Wonder, though, goes way back. “I've known Steve since he was nine-years-old. It's like he grew up before my eyes. Stevie’s a very sensitive, incredible songwriter, first of all, but a perfect human being. He's absolutely wonderful. I adore him and he is very much a part of my life.”

Frank Sinatra was another close friend.

“That was quite interesting. Because he is a loner - he does not work with anyone on stage. Even his duets CD - which I was very surprised to hear - but he recorded his part and everybody recorded theirs after, they were never in the studio with him. And I had the pleasure of singing with him on stage.

“Sinatra was like my surrogate Pop. He considered me as his daughter and treated me that way,” she says, referring to being taken in by the crooner at the time of the Rat Pack – Sinatra’s circle including crooners such as Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

“It's an interesting kind of scenario with me. I was embraced by the icons of our industry and enjoyed every second because I learned an awful lot from each of them,” says Warwick.

“Everything about showbusiness. Anything that there is to know about it – and everything I was not supposed to know about it as well.”

Why was she so embraced by these stars? “I wish I had that answer, I really do, but I’m happy that they chose me.”

More recently - from the sublime to the ridiculous – Warwick even appeared on the ITV show The Masked Singer, though the presenters figured out who she was pretty quickly.

"I guess I can't hide my voice. That's something I'm thrilled about, too - if they recognise it from right off the bat.”