The singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, thrilled fans in his home village yesterday with a performance at Norton Coronation Club as part of Radio 1 Live Lounge Month 2023, hosted by Rickie, Melvin and Charlie.

He performed his new single Happier – one featuring Sheffield band Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes – and a cover of Kenya Grace’s Strangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking of the performance, Yungbud said: “This is mental, I actually haven’t slept. I think when you come home it almost means more. I played my Nan’s 60th birthday party here, it’s just mental, the whole city has been going mental. I’m nervous but I’m buzzing.”

Most Popular

Yungblud at Norton Coronation Working Men’s Club with Radio 1 hosts Melvin and Charlie.

He believed that having Radio 1 in Doncaster, which was given city status last year, is significant.

“It’s such a big thing to come to a tiny, tiny city like Doncaster,” he said. “I always call it a town but it’s a city now and I think everyone is buzzing, it’s got the whole place talking, everyone’s excited, everyone’s here. It’s been crazy.

He adds: “I grew up with such a sense of community and I think everyone knows me here and everyone wants you to do well in a beautiful way and, I just like being from a small place in the North of England and letting people all over the world know where it is, people in Argentina know I’m from Doncaster and that’s mental.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is plenty his misses about the place when he leaves his South Yorkshire home.

Yungblud at Norton Coronation Working Men’s Club in Doncaster for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Picture: Tracey Welch.

“Fish and chips, literally man. Even when I go to London they’re not as good, you know what I’m saying? Terrible compared to here. All my crew came up yesterday and they’re all southerners and we had fish and chips in here whilst we were rehearsing and everyone was like ‘what?’ I told you fish and chips man.”

There is, of course, a difference between the people in London and those in Doncaster.