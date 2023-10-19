All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Doncaster's Yungblud returns for homecoming BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge special recording

Doncaster music sensation Yungblud returned to his home city for a special live BBC Radio 1 broadcast.
John Blow
By John Blow
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 11:32 BST

The singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, thrilled fans in his home village yesterday with a performance at Norton Coronation Club as part of Radio 1 Live Lounge Month 2023, hosted by Rickie, Melvin and Charlie.

He performed his new single Happier – one featuring Sheffield band Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes – and a cover of Kenya Grace’s Strangers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking of the performance, Yungbud said: “This is mental, I actually haven’t slept. I think when you come home it almost means more. I played my Nan’s 60th birthday party here, it’s just mental, the whole city has been going mental. I’m nervous but I’m buzzing.”

Most Popular
    Yungblud at Norton Coronation Working Men’s Club with Radio 1 hosts Melvin and Charlie.Yungblud at Norton Coronation Working Men’s Club with Radio 1 hosts Melvin and Charlie.
    Yungblud at Norton Coronation Working Men’s Club with Radio 1 hosts Melvin and Charlie.

    He believed that having Radio 1 in Doncaster, which was given city status last year, is significant.

    “It’s such a big thing to come to a tiny, tiny city like Doncaster,” he said. “I always call it a town but it’s a city now and I think everyone is buzzing, it’s got the whole place talking, everyone’s excited, everyone’s here. It’s been crazy.

    He adds: “I grew up with such a sense of community and I think everyone knows me here and everyone wants you to do well in a beautiful way and, I just like being from a small place in the North of England and letting people all over the world know where it is, people in Argentina know I’m from Doncaster and that’s mental.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    There is plenty his misses about the place when he leaves his South Yorkshire home.

    Yungblud at Norton Coronation Working Men’s Club in Doncaster for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Picture: Tracey Welch.Yungblud at Norton Coronation Working Men’s Club in Doncaster for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Picture: Tracey Welch.
    Yungblud at Norton Coronation Working Men’s Club in Doncaster for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Picture: Tracey Welch.

    “Fish and chips, literally man. Even when I go to London they’re not as good, you know what I’m saying? Terrible compared to here. All my crew came up yesterday and they’re all southerners and we had fish and chips in here whilst we were rehearsing and everyone was like ‘what?’ I told you fish and chips man.”

    There is, of course, a difference between the people in London and those in Doncaster.

    He says: “We’re quite witty, everyone is quite quick you know what I mean? Quite dry. They’ll say ‘hello’ to you in the street so if you’re from London and come up to Doncaster don’t be alarmed if someone says ‘hello love how you doing?’ They don’t want anything they’re just actually checking.”

    Related topics:YungbludBBC Radio 1DoncasterLondon