The legendary music star Donny Osmond has announced his first UK tour in six years and will be performing his popular Las Vegas show at the Bonus Arena in Hull.

Donny Osmond has cultivated a successful music career across six decades and along the way, he has earned 33 gold records: selling more than 100 million albums and becoming a worldwide famous music talent. He has had three UK number ones, nine UK Top 10s, 13 UK Top 40s and spent 333 weeks in the UK charts.

His 2023 tour marks 50 years since Donny and his brothers first performed in the UK and this year he will be performing at Bonus Arena, Hull. After Donny’s solo success with Puppy Love, which stayed at number one for five weeks, their arrival triggered scenes of hysteria not seen since The Beatles the previous decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following their first flight into Heathrow, Donny and his brothers were banned from further landings there when part of a balcony collapsed beneath the sheer number of fans who had shown up in a bid to get a glimpse of Donny. Gatwick wouldn’t allow them to perform either, so Donny and his brothers had to fly to Scotland and take a train to London. The reaction to Donny and his brothers was always considered the greatest in the UK, and this was always the reason why Donny loved touring in the UK.

Most Popular

Donny Osmond. (Pic credit: Bonus Arena, Hull)

Tickets go on general sale for the all-seated show at 10am on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

“Performing in the UK has always felt like coming home and I’m thrilled to be returning for a tour at the end of this year. I’m bringing the whole cast from my new Las Vegas production that highlights six decades of entertaining,” Donny said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can hardly wait to revisit those Osmondmania memories with everyone. The only difference is, they’re going to let me land at Heathrow this time.”

Donny has notably entertained a vast array of audiences with his varies career choices. He has starred on Broadway as Gaston in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast; hosted two television series on British network television; and performed at the Concert for Diana, seen worldwide by more than two billion viewers.

One of Donny’s most famous appearances was his starring role as Joseph in Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, which broke records during its six-year run with more than 2,000 performances in the US and Canada. In 2021, Donny returned to live theatre in Pantoland at the Palladium in London, receiving accolades and stellar reviews for his return as The Wizard of Pantomime.