Don't Forget The Flowers: New arts trail by upcoming Yorkshire artist to 'spark conversations'

A new arts trail is on show for visitors to the Yorkshire coast.

It is called Don’t Forget the Flowers and has been launched in South Cliff Gardens in Scarborough.

Some 30 stunning pieces of artwork, inspired by the natural world and skilfully crafted into a unique display by artist Eleanor Alice Hawkes, have been placed on display at Scarborough’s South Cliff Gardens

The new arts trail features a mixture of digital designs and photographs taken in Yorkshire, London and Amsterdam.

The images are designed to capture the attention of people who pass by

The designs took almost two years to plan and create.

Ms Hawkes said: “This is a very special opportunity to share my love for nature with others. For the flowers displayed to spark conversations between strangers.

“To ignite memories of nostalgia through a certain flower or plant. To make someone smile on a rainy day.

“To bring solace and strength when the waves get rough. To remember that just like in nature, nothing is permanent.”

The fantastic location of the Don't Forget The Flowers trail

Gemma Alexander, Community Engagement Officer for South Cliff Gardens, said: “It’s been a real pleasure to collaborate with Ellie on this project and to showcase an emerging Yorkshire artist.

“The gardens have long been a place to stop and appreciate nature and this trail enhances that visitor experience.

“Ellie’s work reminds us to take time out to really appreciate the natural world and invites us to pause a little longer in our recently restored gardens.

“Each of the 30 pieces has its own identity so it is well worth seeking them all out, they also change with the conditions so even on the dullest day they bring a special resonance to their surroundings and no two visits to view them will be the same.”

Ms Hawkes hopes the designs will encourage conversations between strangers

Using digital methods such as photography, printing and scanning, Ms Hawkes creates intricate designs with flora and fauna.

Her designs respond to seasonal changes and appear three dimensional in form.

Ms Hawkes says that her work has been inspired by a love for landscapes and nature from a young age.

She said: “Nature for me, and being within it, is a therapy. It’s extremely beneficial for my mental health and makes me appreciate the beauty around us and the present moment.

“It takes me away from negativity and brings a temporary peace.

“I am fascinated by the changing seasons, new life, flowers, beautiful trees and all the delights nature brings.”

She studied Fine Art at Central Saint Martins in London from 2014-2017 and has been a practising artist since graduating. She is now based in Yorkshire, working in creative jobs and making artwork whilst developing her own artistic style.