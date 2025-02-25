Doves: 'We’ve been through a heck of a lot together'

Doves. Picture: Brian Steven

Yet he says their intention was always to offer glimmers of hope in such troubled times. “You always need a bit of hope in the darkness, otherwise the picture looks a lot bleaker. Hope is the human struggle, isn’t it?” he tells The Yorkshire Post.

Although no strangers to troubles of their own – having previously overcome a fire in 1996 destroying their recording studio, and five years ago having to cancel all touring plans for their album The Universal Want due to singer and bassist Jimi Goodwin’s mental health and substance abuse problems – the band continue to surmount the odds against them.

Constellations For The Lonely was made while still trying to negotiate ongoing Goodwin’s issues.

“Strangely, the music for (this) album came quite quickly and easily, however trying to navigate it under these circumstances was difficult,” admits Williams. “The thing that really saved us was literally the music we were writing.”

Having to scrap a two-year touring schedule after scoring their second UK chart-topper with The Universal Want left them “a bit untethered”, the 54-year-old says. “It was like being marooned on a kind of no-man’s land, we thought that was it.”

But, having been in bands with his brother Andy, who plays drums, since the early 1990s, he found old habits die hard. “Me and Andy started to get together and write songs because we didn’t really have anything else, to be honest. So it came out of not being able to do any other jobs and realising that the best hope for us would be in a band and writings songs.”

What emerged from that was the shape of the new album. “With Jimi, he was going through difficult times, so we had to sort of grab him when he was coherent or not missing in action,” Williams says.

The brothers’ longstanding friendship with Goodwin – which has endured since school days and their first band Sub Sub, who produced the dance anthem Ain’t No Love (Ain’t No Use) – ensured that the group endured, no matter what. “We’ve been through a heck of a lot together and we’ve had the same shared experiences. Everything from school right up to the present moment, we’ve been through it all, its been a collective experience,” Williams says. “He’s very much the third brother of me and Andy. He’s trying to work on his sobriety and we’re just trying to forge a way forward in this not ideal situation we found ourselves in.”

Overcoming obstacles has bred resilience, Williams feels. “You get better at dealing with stuff that’s thrown your way – through necessity, I reckon.” He is, however, still trying to work out if problems “naturally occur” for bands that have survived for several decades. “I can’t work out if we’ve had more than our fair share or it’s just that inevitably you’re going to have these problems thrown at you just because of the sheer timeline. Is it age or is it bad luck? I don’t know. But you get better at navigating forward. I suppose trying to take on a Buddhist angle is quite useful.”

Although he won’t be onstage during the band’s forthcoming tour, Goodwin did play an active role in writing and recording the new album. “We’re quite insistent that if we’re going to work with people, they need to be in the room with us,” Williams explains. “So we grabbed Jimi when we could and he was very much with us in the room doing the do.”

For this record, the trio “ramped up” the sharing of vocal duties, with both Williams brothers stepping up to the microphone as well as Goodwin. “It’s great, I really enjoy it,” says Jez Williams. “Andy’s obviously on this one more as well, so it’s pretty much a shared vocal duty on this album, which is cool because I think it helps keep things fresh as well in the band. It gives a different perspective on Doves sometimes.”

Renegade, the album’s opening track, imagines a dystopian future for their home city. “We wanted a crooner style, Scott Walker vibe, but set in Manchester in the future because it painted up a picture in the mind, and we were, like, that’s interesting so we kind of chased it in a way into the song. It was great singing from the perspective of that, it’s something we need to get into more, it’s a fictitious story and a narrative, it’s something we’re exploring more in the songwriting.

“In the video for Renegade we’ve even managed to include the wall in Piccadilly Gardens. Every 20 or 25 years they seem to knock down Piccadilly Gardens and rebuild it, and it never works. It hasn’t worked for over 80 years but they keep trying, so we decided to put that (wall) in. It manages to look like part the Berlin Wall, it’s a kind of Brutalist, imposing, grey structure.”

At the end of last year, Doves decided to test the waters for their new five-piece live line-up at three low-key shows, one of which was at Hebden Bridge Trades Club. In the trickier moments, Jez Williams recalls that “the audience carried us”. He feels the same will be true on their 16-date UK tour, which starts tonight in Glasgow. “They’re just there to hear Doves’ songs...and I think that because we’ve sold out this upcoming tour, it’s obvious that people want to share as a collective and enjoy us playing the Doves’ song live.

“We’re in rehearsals at the moment,” he says, “and it’s sounding great.”