Downton Abbey costume designer Susannah Buxton to share behind-the-scenes secrets at Bankfield Museum in Halifax
Susannah’s impressive film and TV costume credits collected during a career of more than 40 years, also include: Burton & Taylor with Helena Bonham Carter and Dominic West; Mr Wroe’s Virgins with Minnie Driver, Kathy Burke and Lia Williams; Poldark with Aidan Turner, Eleanor Tomlinson, Beatie Edney, Jack Farthing and Heida Reed; The Woodlanders with Rufus Sewell, Polly Walker and Emily Woof, and Jane Eyre with Ciaran Hinds, Samantha Morton and Gemma Jones. There will be a Q&A after the talk.
Susannah Buxton’s talk takes place this Thursday, July 3, 2025 at 1pm and 2.30pm. Admission £12, book online here.
Read how All Creatures Great and Small costume designer created looks for Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, Callum Woodhouse, Samuel West and Anna Madeley
Visitors will also have the chance to explore the Bankfield Museum Fashion Gallery, which brings together costumes from TV and film costume drama, including the BBC’s Pride and Prejudice (1995), and gaze close-up at the white shirt worn by Mr Darcy (Colin Firth) after he emerges from THAT lake.
Gentleman Jack was filmed at nearby Shibden Hall and fans will find a selection of outfits worn by Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundall, designed by the brilliant Tom Pye.
There are also outfits from Emma (2020), The King’s Speech (2010), Downton Abbey (Season 1, 2010), Gentleman Jack (2019-22) and many others.
