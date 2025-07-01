BAFTA and EMMY award-winning costume designer Susannah Buxton is coming to Bankfield Museum in Halifax this Thursday to give a talk about her extensive career, including designing outfits for the first two seasons of the TV series Downton Abbey.

Susannah’s impressive film and TV costume credits collected during a career of more than 40 years, also include: Burton & Taylor with Helena Bonham Carter and Dominic West; Mr Wroe’s Virgins with Minnie Driver, Kathy Burke and Lia Williams; Poldark with Aidan Turner, Eleanor Tomlinson, Beatie Edney, Jack Farthing and Heida Reed; The Woodlanders with Rufus Sewell, Polly Walker and Emily Woof, and Jane Eyre with Ciaran Hinds, Samantha Morton and Gemma Jones. There will be a Q&A after the talk.

Susannah Buxton’s talk takes place this Thursday, July 3, 2025 at 1pm and 2.30pm. Admission £12, book online here.

At Bankfield Museum's Costume Drama exhibition, Gemma Esvelt with Lord Grantham's green tweed Norfolk suit, from Downton Abbey (ITV season 1, 2010), worn by Hugh Bonneville. Designer, Susannah Buxton, Calderdale Museums collection. Picture: James Hardisty

Visitors will also have the chance to explore the Bankfield Museum Fashion Gallery, which brings together costumes from TV and film costume drama, including the BBC’s Pride and Prejudice (1995), and gaze close-up at the white shirt worn by Mr Darcy (Colin Firth) after he emerges from THAT lake.

Gentleman Jack was filmed at nearby Shibden Hall and fans will find a selection of outfits worn by Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundall, designed by the brilliant Tom Pye.