Echo and the Bunnymen tour: 13 photos from post-punk group's Halifax show as they declare Piece Hall 'a fantastic venue'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Aug 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2025, 10:30 BST
There was much praise for Halifax’s historic Piece Hall from post-punk band Echo and the Bunnymen as they played their debut show there last night.

“What a fantastic venue this is,” declared frontman Ian McCulloch as the band – joined by long-time collaborator Will Sergeant - delivered a mesmerising show.

The crowd were taken on a captivating journey through the group’s acclaimed back catalogue, from haunting early gems to beloved anthems.

Highlights included their debut single ‘Rescue’ and fan favourites ‘Bring On The Dancing Horses’, ‘Seven Seas’ and ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’.

They went on to play their smash hit ‘The Killing Moon’ before an encore of ‘Lips Like Sugar’ and ‘Ocean Rain’.

Support came from Liverpool’s Michael Head and The Red Elastic Band.

Live at The Piece Hall continues on Tuesday with Smashing Pumpkins followed by Supergrass on Saturday.

And there are still more acts to come before the end of the month, including Faithless and Doves.

For details and tickets, visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk .

All photos courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

Fans ready for the show

Fans ready for the show

Fans ready for the show

Echo and the Bunnymen fans

Echo and the Bunnymen fans

Echo and the Bunnymen fans

Ian McCulloch on stage

Ian McCulloch on stage

Ian McCulloch on stage

Fans at The Piece Hall last night

Fans at The Piece Hall last night

Fans at The Piece Hall last night

Related topics:HalifaxLiverpool
