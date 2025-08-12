Echobelly: 'We didn’t want to stay in Britpop'

Glenn Johansson and Sonya Madan of Echobelly.

On was the band’s was the band’s most commercially successful long-player, reaching number four in the UK charts in 1995 and spawning three hit singles – Great Things, King of the Kerb and Dark Therapy.

This October they will be revisiting the album to mark its 30th birthday. It is, admits singer Madan, “brand new” territory for the group, going on to explain that she and Johansson had previously been reluctant to venture down such a path because they very much valued creative growth rather than being seen as a heritage act.

“We’ve always seen ourselves as legitimate artists, so we’ve always carried on making new music,” she says. “We’re on our eighth album now. I think some of our contemporaries just stuck to that era, they’d go out and play those songs as a kind of nostalgia fest for a lot of people, but we took the road less travelled and ventured into new territory as artists.

“We honed our own path and didn’t want to stay in Britpop. It was a legitimate place to start and it was amazing, but it’s like talking about the person you were going out with 30 years ago. You need to move on as well.”

As we speak, Madan has just found a “huge crate” of memorabilia from three decades ago. “Fan mail from when we were touring the States is particularly interesting,” she says. “There were young kids starting Echobelly fanzines around the world – I’ve got French ones, English ones, American ones. I’m just getting a reminder of what it was like then. It was such an amazing experience, but it was bittersweet in places, so the whole thing kind of gets buried as you get older. You reminisce a bit like a stuck record – you tend to go over the same stories but when you look at these boxes you see stuff that you had no memory of and it’s really interesting; it’s like you’re another person looking at somebody else’s life.”

Madan remembers that On was written “very quickly” because the band were “constantly touring” on the back of their debut album, Everyone’s Got One, which had climed to number eight in the UK the year before. “I think a lot of On was written on the back of the tour bus whether in LA or in Spain or in Japan or in England. It was pockets, it was chaos at the time, we were always living out of a suitcase. So it’s a very positive, vivacious Britpop energy record, but it was also written with a traveller’s perspective of life.”

Madan’s refusal to write ‘I love you baby’ type songs has, she feels, ensured On’s longevity “for bright people”.

“With no disrespect to the general public, I think most people want an ‘I love you baby’ song,” she says. “If you’re going to write like the artists like I’m interested in then you have to understand that for most people it will go over their heads or they’re just not interested, because I think generally music is used as muzak for the vast majority, so you’ve got to come to terms with what you’re trying to achieve as an artist. If you want to explore subject matters that are let’s say more leftfield or esoteric or unexplored you are going to get a lot of people scratching their heads thinking, ‘what is she on about?’ I try to do that for my own satisfaction as an artist but also allow people to take what they want from the lyrics, so it’s multi-layered. Our first ever single (Bellyache) was about abortion – you don’t write things like that any more. I did a lot of stuff about exploring the world as a woman.

“There were a lot of female-fronted bands (in the 1990s) but they weren’t exploring that subject matter like I was in the same sense. And also being a coloured person, things that I didn’t feel were talked about that much at the time. I suppose every writer is exorcising their own ghosts to a certain extent. But having said that, I was told by someone of BBC radio that their daughter played Great Things as their female emancipation anthem and her friends all sing it at the top of their voices and they’re 18, so it’s like, OK, things are being rediscovered now and it’s being reinterpreted. It’s open to all. Once you’ve created something it belongs to everybody.”

Madan and Johansson’s musical partnership has persisted throughout Echobelly’s 33 years. “That’s another subject which might need a psychiatrist,” Madan says, laughing. “All I can say is when we met we knew we’d known each other in another life and it was like a reunion – and I don’t mean that in a slight way, it really did feel like that. We’ve been best friends ever since. We’ve probably only spent three weeks apart – although we’re not a couple. It’s the weirdest thing. It existed in various artistic cirlces, I know the Bloomsbury Set had similar examples of artistic couplings, but it’s a very odd relationship, extremely close, we are living and writing everything together but we’re not a couple.”

The band’s eighth album might have been delayed by legal problems with their former indie label, but Madan is confident that they will release it next year. They made it with Danton Supple, with whom they worked on B-sides in their early days. “Thirty years later we reconnected and he absolutely loved the demos and made us feel really excited about working with him, he seemed so positive about it,” Madan says. “But the indie label that we worked with went bust and they paid for the studio but they didn’t pay Danton, so we couldn’t release the album until he’d got paid, and we had to get the lawyers involved. They were in breach of contract with us, so we had to leave the label and do another deal with Danton to release the album. It was all a bit complicated but it seems to be sorting itself out.”

Musically and lyrically, it’s “more in line with” 2017’s Anarchy and Alchemy “than another Britpop album”, Madan says. “We moved away a long time ago, and there are a lot of ethnic influences on this one as well as folk and classic pop-rock as well. It’s subject matters that are of interest to me. I think it will take people by surprise, it’s not how you would imagine a Britpop band to release a record.”