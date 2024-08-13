Singer Ed Sheeran’s surprise visit to Sheffield this year has inspired a series of concerts in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star made a surprise visit to Sheffield Music Hub in May and played alongside students, and now the Concerteenies: Loops shows are demonstrating how music-making can be influenced by new technology such as looping, famously used by the Halifax-born singer in his live performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerteenies produces musical events and activities for young children and adults in Sheffield, presenting concerts, creative music projects, and online events in nurseries, schools, and even at childminders, within the community, and at home, in addition to providing training and resources.

They believe that music, supports learning and development, has a positive effect on wellbeing and enhances the lives of children with special educational needs, but can also be fun, relaxing, exciting and calming as well.

Manon McCoy (Credit Peter Martin)

Polly Ives, founder of Sheffield music charity and event organiser Concerteenies, said: “We wanted to give families a fresh, fun musical experience in Sheffield during the holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Loops series takes some inspiration from Ed Sheeran’s visit to Sheffield Music Hub earlier this year.

“He was incredible with the young people there, and spoke to them about persevering in music.

“In the concerts we will fuse music with technologies used by Ed as well as other well-known artists like KT Tunstall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyber Cafe (Credit: Peter Martin)

“These technologies – including looping, which is repeating a section of music to build layers of sound – can help individual artists to be more creative without a full band.

“We have some exceptional musicians taking part so this will be a really special experience for families.”

Musicians joining the relaxed concerts for children up to the age of seven include inspirational contemporary performer Polly Virr who will bring her hypnotic work on the cello to Sheffield tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert will be held at the Site Gallery on Brown Street in the city.

Beatboxer and rapper James Lyons, known for performing alongside The Dusterlings on CBeebies’ Justin’s House, has already held his concert and he and Polly have both performed at many leading music festivals, including Glastonbury.

For the final concert on August 21, Sheffield based Juliana Day and Manon McCoy will perform on the recorder and harp respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The events are also part of the new Cyber Cafe exhibition at Site Gallery, which is in Sheffield Cultural Industries Quarter.