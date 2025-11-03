The UK festival season is legendary, but let's be honest, the charm of navigating a muddy field for the fourth time can start to wear thin - plus you’ll have more money for 2026 as Glastonbury is taking a fallow year.

So as we look towards 2026, the romance of combining a world-class music event with a proper European getaway is stronger than ever. Swapping the unpredictable British summer for guaranteed sunshine, a city break, or a coastal escape—all while seeing the world's biggest bands—is the perfect way to upgrade your festival experience.

With that in mind, we've been scanning the horizon as some of the first wave of 2026 announcements have landed, and the line-ups are already looking spectacular. From legendary rock gatherings on German racetracks to sun-drenched techno on the Croatian coast and massive city takeovers in Spain and Poland, the options are incredible.

We've compiled our 15 ideal European festivals that are already on our "must-visit" list for next summer, based on the huge acts already confirmed. Of course, it's still early, and this is just the tip of the iceberg - so expect us to no doubt change our minds come the warmer months.

But for now, here are the 15 essential events that are already tempting us to book a flight and grab our passports.

1 . Primavera Sound (Spain - June 3- 7) This iconic Barcelona festival transforms the city into a week-long celebration of music, with the main event held at the waterfront Parc del Fòrum. The 2026 lineup is staggering, featuring massive headliners like Doja Cat, Massive Attack, The Cure, and Gorillaz. They are joined by an incredibly deep supporting bill that includes The xx, Skrillex, My Bloody Valentine, Little Simz, Peggy Gou, PinkPantheress, and Ethel Cain. 🎟️ General sale full festival tickets are €350 (approx. £308), with VIP passes at €545 (approx. £479). | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima Photo Sales

2 . Sziget Festival (Hungary - August 2026) Welcome to the 'Island of Freedom'! While no official 2026 dates or line-up have been announced, this is a week-long cultural behemoth on an island in the middle of Budapest that is a rite of passage. It blends a major music festival with circus, theatre, and art. 2025's festival featured Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Charli XCX, and Kid Cudi. 🎟️ 2026 ticket info is not yet available. 2025's 6-day pass was €289 (approx. £254). | Mel Cole Photo Sales

3 . Mad Cool Festival (Spain - July 9 -12) In just a few years, Mad Cool has become one of the biggest festivals in the world, known for its absolutely stacked line-ups that read like a "who's who" of music. Held in sunny Madrid, it’s a perfect festival city break. No acts are confirmed for 2026 just yet, but to give you an idea of its booking power, 2025's line-up was headlined by Pearl Jam, Dua Lipa, and The Smashing Pumpkins. 🎟️ 2026 ticket info is not yet available. 2025's 4-day pass was €210 (approx. £185). | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales