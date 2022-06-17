Brotherhood of Man and Lindsay Dracass have both represented Yorkshire at Eurovision

James Newman who performed Embers in Rotterdam this weekend, was chosen to represent the UK last year but the contest was postponed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 35-year-old is the older brother of John Newman, who is best known for the single ‘Love Me Again’, which topped the charts in July 2013.

He joins a select group of contestants who have represented Yorkshire in the competition, but finished last with 'nil points'.

Here are a few other acts from Yorkshire who have taken part in the competition.

Caroline Barnes - 2007

The Leeds artist was a member of the pop group Scooch, who performed ‘Flying the Flag (for You)’ at the 52nd Eurovision Song Contest in Finland.

They finished 22nd, with just 19 points, and saw Serbian singer Marija Serifovic take the title.

But after a disappointing night in Helsinki, their song reached number 5 in the UK Singles Chart later that month.

Ms Barnes has also worked as an actor, DJ and choreographer for musical theatre productions.

Lindsay Dracass - 2001

Sheffield pop singer Lindsay Dracass was only 16-years-old when she represented the UK in Copenhagen, performing ‘No Dream Impossible’.

She came in 15th, with Estonian duo Tanel Padar and Dave Benton claiming a shock win.

The 36-year-old, who now works as a PE teacher, has released a special recording of her song to mark the 20th anniversary of her Eurovision performance.

Black Lace - 1979

The pop group were formed by Steve Scoley, Terry Dalton, Alan Barton and Colin Routh in Ossett in 1973, six years before they represented the UK at Eurovision.

They finished seventh at the competition in Israel after performing ‘Mary Ann’, losing out to a duo from the host country who impressed voters with a rendition of Hallelujah.

Three years after their performance, the competition was held in the Harrogate International Centre in Harrogate.

Lynsey de Paul & Mike Moran - 1977

Lynsey de Paul and Leeds singer songwriter Mike Moran came second when they performed 'Rock Bottom' at the 22nd Eurovision contest, which was held in London.

The song made it into the charts in several European countries, including Austria, Germany and France.

The duo went on to write a number of chart hits, including Let Your Body Go Downtown and Mr Moran decided to write another Eurovision entry in 1990.

But his song 'That Old Feeling Again', which was performed by Stephen Lee Garden, was not picked as the UK entry for the competition in Yugoslavia

Brotherhood of Man - 1976

The four-piece pop group, founded by Tony Hiller, won the competition in 1976 with 'Save Your Kisses For Me' at The Hague in Holland.

The song went on to sell more than six million copies and top the charts in countries around the world.