A popular chart-topping band has been announced as the latest to play at popular Leeds venue The Wardrobe as part of 25th birthday celebrations.

Indie icons The Vaccines will be taking to the 400 capacity room for a two night residency in August, it has been announced.

Award-winning Leeds singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae has also announced she will be returning to Leeds venue The Wardrobe for two intimate shows.

The Vaccines are giving fans the incredibly rare opportunity to join them at The Wardrobe for two up-close-and-personal shows fresh off the back of touring the world in support of their 6th studio album, ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’.

Excitement as chart-topping band set to play 400-capacity Leeds venue The Wardrobe

With these special performances, The Vaccines & Corinne Bailey Rae joins the likes of Gossip, Jacob Collier and Jordan Rakei who will all be appearing at The Wardrobe throughout the year as part of the venue’s curated anniversary events.

Before her global success, Leeds-born Corinne was a familiar face at The Wardrobe, both on stage and working in the venues cloakroom.

Also a much-cherished launchpad for grassroots comedy, The Wardrobe have invited old friends including Jamali Maddix, Lou Sanders and Paul Foot back on stage to showcase brand new and work-in-progress material.

The bar will be closing mid-August for a mini-refurb and refit, with the venue’s incredible beer selection to be stocked by Leeds’ own Kirkstall Brewery and Camden Town Brewery, who will be bringing some exclusive pours up north with them too.

Excitement as chart-topping band set to play 400-capacity Leeds venue The Wardrobe

Re-opening late August, complete with a brand new kitchen and new food offer to be announced soon, the bar will be hosting a massive birthday bash on Friday, September 20.

The Wardrobe is also celebrating its 25th birthday all year long by giving away a free pint to the first 25 people through the door on the last Friday of every month throughout 2024.

Beginning life as a jazz venue, The Wardrobe opened in 1999 in the heart of Leeds’ cultural quarter and has played host to artists & comedians including Amy Winehouse, Lewis Capaldi, Arlo Parks, IDLES, Sara Pascoe, Tony Allen and hundreds more in its storied history.

With a large bar & restaurant above its iconic 400 capacity live room, The Wardrobe is a staple of the city’s hospitality industry, hosting hundreds of performances each year as well as forming a key part of festivals including Live at Leeds, Leeds Comedy Festival and Last Time Out, while their partnership with Crash Records regularly brings some of the world’s biggest artists to the venue for intimate out-store album release shows.