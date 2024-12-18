FAC51 Hacienda to return to Leeds with Soak

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Dec 2024, 19:21 BST
FAC51 Hacienda will return to Leeds with Soak.placeholder image
FAC51 Hacienda will return to Leeds with Soak.
After two consecutive sell-out open air parties at The Canvas Yard, FAC51 The Hacienda is returning to Leeds with Soak for a very special all-day event – this time at the iconic TESTBED Warehouse.

On Sunday May 4, the event will move indoors to take over the 2,500-capacity venue on Hunslet Lane. The line-up features the legendary Inner City (live), alongside heavyweight DJs David Morales, Roger Sanchez, and Kevin Saunderson, with Hacienda and Leeds residents completing the line-up.

Tickets are on general sale now.

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Leeds/TESTBED---Leeds/FAC51-The-Hacienda/40425381/

Related topics:LeedsTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice