FAC51 Hacienda to return to Leeds with Soak

FAC51 Hacienda will return to Leeds with Soak.

After two consecutive sell-out open air parties at The Canvas Yard, FAC51 The Hacienda is returning to Leeds with Soak for a very special all-day event – this time at the iconic TESTBED Warehouse.

On Sunday May 4, the event will move indoors to take over the 2,500-capacity venue on Hunslet Lane. The line-up features the legendary Inner City (live), alongside heavyweight DJs David Morales, Roger Sanchez, and Kevin Saunderson, with Hacienda and Leeds residents completing the line-up.