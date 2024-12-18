FAC51 Hacienda to return to Leeds with Soak
After two consecutive sell-out open air parties at The Canvas Yard, FAC51 The Hacienda is returning to Leeds with Soak for a very special all-day event – this time at the iconic TESTBED Warehouse.
On Sunday May 4, the event will move indoors to take over the 2,500-capacity venue on Hunslet Lane. The line-up features the legendary Inner City (live), alongside heavyweight DJs David Morales, Roger Sanchez, and Kevin Saunderson, with Hacienda and Leeds residents completing the line-up.
Tickets are on general sale now.
