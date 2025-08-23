Faithless proved why they are one of the iconic groups of the genre as they performed a hit-packed set

Fans enjoyed such favourites as ‘Salva Mea’, ‘Insomnia’, ‘God Is A DJ’ and ‘We Come 1’, with the group closing with ‘This Feeling’ and ‘Thank You’.

Opening the night was competition-winning DJ Jessa Lovelle, before Graeme Park - one of the founding and leading figures of the UK rave scene – took to the stage.

Live at The Piece Hall continues tonight with Doves, followed on Sunday by Khruangbin. The final show of the summer will be Nile Rodgers & CHIC on Friday.

Photos courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

