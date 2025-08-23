Faithless tour: 17 photos as icons of dance music scene put on monumental show at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 08:35 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2025, 08:35 BST
Thousands of dance music fans were treated to an epic show at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night.

Faithless proved why they are one of the iconic groups of the genre as they performed a hit-packed set

Fans enjoyed such favourites as ‘Salva Mea’, ‘Insomnia’, ‘God Is A DJ’ and ‘We Come 1’, with the group closing with ‘This Feeling’ and ‘Thank You’.

Opening the night was competition-winning DJ Jessa Lovelle, before Graeme Park - one of the founding and leading figures of the UK rave scene – took to the stage.

Live at The Piece Hall continues tonight with Doves, followed on Sunday by Khruangbin. The final show of the summer will be Nile Rodgers & CHIC on Friday.

Photos courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

Faithless fans

Faithless fans Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Faithless fans

Faithless fans Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Graeme Park on stage

Graeme Park on stage Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Last night's Piece Hall crowd

Last night's Piece Hall crowd Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

