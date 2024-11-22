Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fashion Week Yorkshire is far more than just another glamorous event on the Yorkshire style calendar (although it is that, too). FWY is a powerful platform with a purpose, and it is helping to put Yorkshire on the global fashion map by celebrating the country’s heritage alongside its talented emerging artists.

Staged at the Royal Armouries earlier this month in Leeds, this year’s event showcased independent Yorkshire designers alongside international labels. There was diversity, but what all the designers shared was a bold and unusual approach to fashion, championing inclusivity and positivity.

Fashion Week Yorkshire prides itself on celebrating diverse beauty and so, to find and select the models for the catwalk, director Carron Cummings sent out a call on social media for those interested, and held a casting day so that they come along for a try-out. There will be another casting on Saturday, November 30, at Acapella on Roundhay Road in Leeds.

Design by Ebony Milestone, a Leeds-based brand that curates and retails vibrant and striking African-inspired clothing, homewares and accessories. Its accessories collection is curated in West Africa. Picture by Green Vision Photography

The catwalk event celebrated diverse beauty asit offered a stage for both emerging and established designers to showcase their talents and express their artistic visions through fashion.

Director Carron Cumming says: “I want to highlight the connection between fashion and art, its various forms, and how Yorkshire can be recognised as a vibrant hub of creativity.

“Fashion serves as a powerful form of self-expression, empowering individuals to share their unique stories. With established brands like Marks & Spencer and Burberry, Yorkshire has a strong foundation in the fashion industry. However, it is the upcoming artists in the region who truly showcase its potential for innovation.

“By promoting these emerging talents alongside established brands, we can create a platform that enriches our cultural landscape and lifestyle. Empowering today’s aspiring creatives by providing them with opportunities to express their creativity is crucial for nurturing the next generation of designers.”

Eklipsa on the Fashion Week Yorkshire catwalk at the Royal Armouries. Picture by Green Vision Photography.

This year, Fashion Week Yorkshire partnered with Smart Works Leeds, a charity that supports women from a range of backgrounds and age groups to re-enter or join the workforce by providing coaching and work-appropriate clothing to help women feel confident and capable.

There was a Smart Works Leeds showcase, with women of all shapes, sizes and ages taking to the catwalk, presenting a range of sophisticated, professional clothing to spread the word about its services and demonstrate the role that fashion has in giving confidence back to those who might have found challenges in applying for and securing employment.

Ebony Milestone is a Leeds-based brand that curates and retails vibrant and striking African-inspired clothing, homewares and accessories. It unveiled its accessories collection, curated in West Africa, worn by models in black dresses to emphasise the individual and vibrancy of each piece, showcasing the attention to detail and the brand’s deep appreciation of African artistry. It can be found at Mahogany Market which has shopping fairs across Leeds (the Christmas Fair is at the Northern School of Contemporary Dance on Sunday, December 1).

Hollie Lesley Haughin, from Cleckheaton, studied at Northumbria University and was selected last year to exhibit at Graduate Fashion Week in London. Her designs showcase conceptual wearable art, merging structure with fluidity and organic forms. Her Siphon collection raises awareness of Type 1 Diabetes, with swirling pleated features to reflect hypoglycemia-induced shaking in sculpted leather.

Siphon collection design by Hollie Lesley Haughin, from Cleckheaton, to raise awareness of Type 1 Diabetes, with swirling pleats that reflect hypoglycemia-induced shaking in sculpted beige leather. Picture by Green Vision Photography

Ololade Atelier brought unapologetically bold, energetic and playful partywear, from glittering fringed red mini dresses to curve-hugging silhouettes, celebrating occasion fashion and highlighting that everyone deserves to shine, with styles that cater to different body types and tastes.

Ayah was founded by Ebimobowei Ayah, blending Nigerian heritage and contemporary flair, with each piece designed with a twist that pays homage to traditional Nigerian aesthetics paired with modern menswear silhouettes, balancing intricate patterns and a minimalist palette – effortlessly cool.

Aphia Himhanuel: Founded by Emmanuel Himhanuel, this is a men’s luxury footwear brand that combines craftsmanship with contemporary design. Shoes are not just accessories, but are statement pieces, mixing textures and exuding confidence and sophistication - a reminder that the right pair of shoes can elevate any look.

Hassana Duada: Founded by Hassana Duada Ismail, this premium ready-to-wear women's clothing label combines elegance with edginess in a collection of high-end occasion wear with a focus on clean lines, luxurious fabrics and timeless silhouettes, Hassana takes tailoring to new heights, offering a clean, powerful look ideal for formal events.

Eklipsa presented an unforgettable collection of pieces that turns unconventional materials - keys, spoons, wires and leaves - into couture-level pieces, in a celebration of nature and recycling aa high fashion statement.

Dedictd, abbreviated from "dedicated," originated in Sheffield. The latest collection showcases sports-inspired luxury fashion, curated or handcrafted, with art, architecture, and science playing crucial roles in each creation.

Flow Like Zen is a British independent streetwear brand that aims to cater for those who challenge societal norms and embrace a forward-thinking, optimistic lifestyle, boundary-pushers and thrill-seekers, offering style with attitude.

DWILTS Clothing, founded in 2019 by Dean with a core collection of T-shirts and hoodies, but has since expanded to include gym wear and polo shirts, priding itself on delivering high-quality, comfortable clothing at accessible price points. The versatility of its designs allows for easy transition between casual and more formal settings.

Other brands on the runway included CMNL (Curiousity Motivates New Learning) and BLESS:44 founded by Anthony who returned to the UK from the Caribbean in 2019, combining his love of fashion with his experience teaching secondary school Art & Design. He screen-prints his designs onto high-quality clothing, while hats and caps are embroidered by a company founded by one of his former pupils.