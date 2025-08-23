Festival review: Leeds Festival 2025, Day One

Amyl and the Sniffers on Main Stage at Leeds Festival at Bramham Park. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Friday’s kick-off at Bramham Park finds R&L back in its position as both cultural barometer and pseudo-trendsetter, with a fascinating tastemaker accuracy for the Spotify shuffle generation.

All the way up and down the M1 this week, gig-goers old and new alike have been duly glued to that most glamorous of websites, the Met Office, fingers crossed for no repeat of flyaway tent shenanigans and canvas-based carnage throughout the skies at Bramham Park.

In an uncharacteristic show of August Bank Holiday generosity, the weather gods appear to be in a mostly blessed mood; Leeds Festival’s 2025 edition arrives for its first day with the odd light shower scattered overhead and delightfully dry conditions underfoot, as the northern leg of the country’s premier storied end-of-summer blowout lands in the midst of its freshest reinvention.

Antony Szmierek on the Festival Republic stage at Leeds Festival at Bramham Park. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Certainly, the abolition of fixed co-headliner duties as an automatic inclusion appears to have perhaps freed up a sense of musical cohesion across fewer stages. Friday’s Main Stage output may flirt from the woozy neo-soul flow of Demae via the glossy alt-rock propulsiveness of Sea Girls to the stoner-emo rap bombast parlayed by Trippie Redd – but despite their disparate genres, there proves to be a fascinating tastemaker accuracy for the Spotify shuffle generation.

The much-vaunted death of guitar music appears to have been greatly exaggerated once again too; Texas trio Waterparks earn early moshpits and a gleefully bizarre hoedown from several lads in Ferrari jackets to accompany their candied scene tunes, while Irish rising stars Cliffords marry two brilliant moustaches with swirling bite to smart results on the BBC Introducing Stage. Ipswich-born, Baltimore-based musician Bartees Strange meanwhile might only draw a sparse crowd, but his evocatively rattling type of songcraft leave them quietly enraptured in his wake.

Yet the further assimilation of new pop breeds throughout this formerly heavier festival continues to mutate its palate across an intriguingly broad spectrum, with plenty of feminine representation on-board. Little Mix alumnus Leigh-Anne offers bubble-bass R&B alongside a smattering of her onetime girl-group hits; elsewhere, Nell Mescal plays into a vein of strident Americana while the model-turned-actress-turned-singer Suki Waterhouse is astute enough with the GCSE class to dedicate her slot to them with a faithful singalong of the Oasis classic Don’t Look Back in Anger.

Manchester bard Antony Szmierek was working as a teacher just over two years ago; now, his sly school of spoken-word floorfillers offer heady, grooving release, matched by the ramshackle pub-punk intensity of Melbourne’s Amyl and The Sniffers, whose sharply realised riffs are led with vigorous abandon by frontwoman Amy Taylor’s brattish howl. Their energy makes it a tough gig to top, though electroclash-sleaze player Harrison Smith, known as The Dare, comes close.

Suki Waterhouse on Main Stage at Leeds Festival at Bramham Park. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Back for the first time since 2022, hip-hop collective D-Block Europe jump ranks with their concussive brand of transatlantic-derived trap to a steadily enthusiastic response – and prove to be pleasingly punctual too.