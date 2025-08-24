Festival review: Leeds Festival 2025, Day Two
Refreshed vigour unexpectedly sweeps across Leeds Festival’s second morning, sore heads surprisingly cleared alongside the sprinkle of dawnbreak dew. After a first 24 hours that touted its expansionist credentials, day two offers a nostalgia revival slate of acts duly peppered with comeback stars to match its hot-to-go talents.
Having favoured a hip-hop mode of operation with above-the-line artists for Friday, Saturday eschews the genre entirely at the top end, instead primarily reliant on some eye-catchingly retro indie stars and chart-toppling pop players; a combo more clearly curated to cross-generational tastes than any other part of the bill. It duly draws a strongly diverse familial crowd, with toddlers frequently held aloft atop shoulders under a dense canopy of cloud cover and low-moor winds.
Certainly, an audience of daytrippers are more well-suited to Bloc Party and their brand of wiry dancefloor art-punk. Among the flagbearers for what might be termed as the post-post-Britpop movement, they arrive billed as “festival icons” touting a special set, though it is mostly business as usual, with several patrons drawn sideways to the guitar-churn wash of Been Stellar or Phoebe Green’s eclectic alternative offerings.
The Chevron Stage continues its transmutation from digital-driven vibes to a place with another kind of pulse; though led by reliable grime kingpin AJ Tracey, there is space for the bruisingly staccato two-piece Soft Play and their raucous tunes beforehand, slotted next to the fittingly named Still Woozy, the stage moniker of Sven Gamsky and his Portland-hued slate of home-honed soft-shuffle tunes, which draws keen appreciation.
Three years since they last graced the bill, California trio Wallows bring increased heft and shine to their stagecraft, with co-frontman Dylan Minnette still clearly revered with pin-up status by the post-millennial punters.
Those of an older persuasion do get their moment to swoon with Luke Pritchard, who leads The Kooks through an hour of buoyant arena-friendly fare, while over in the Festival Republic tent, the gothic-hued Sofia Isella commands a vocal following surely derived in part from her support stint with Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour.
Ahead of a last day poised to reinforce puckish six-string riffage as the keynote Reading and Leeds calling card, there is a fine niche for acts climbing the ropes with increased brawn and volume. Both The Linda Lindas and Mannequin Pussy offer noisy bursts of riot grrrl grit with impressively aural aplomb; Sunshine Coast garage-punk favourites The Chats meanwhile draw a vociferously energetic bunch for their late-night knockabout, conjuring circle pits aplenty.
Despite 2025 drawing a line beneath the permanent era of co-headliner picks, this middle night packs in two for the price of one – and it is the first that proves the bigger pull. Chappell Roan’s stratospheric ascent is one for the ages, her booking considered a major coup. With the biggest crowd of the weekend thus far, the Missouri-born star unloads her camp-coded blend of new wave with hair metal shock-and-awe; songs like Good Luck, Babe! and Pink Pony Club conjure teenage screams at eardrum-testing intervals.
It leaves a tall order for Hozier to follow on from, but to the County Wicklow singer-songwriter’s credit, he does not flinch at the task at hand. Riding the wave of a third album revival that found him new commercial exposure and brings up these bill-topper gigs as the biggest of his career on United Kingdom soil, he buffs his folk-blues roots with earthy soul into a rousingly anthemic set whose political consciousness cuts through alongside big hitters Take Me to Church and Too Sweet.
After Friday’s truncated closing chapter, it makes for a mega-feast to savour; big-hearted and bombastically persuasive.