Festival review: Leeds Festival 2025, Day Two

Hozier headlining the Main Stage at Leeds Festival 2025 at Bramham Park. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Big-hearted and bombastically persuasive, a busy Saturday at Bramham Park pulls in the daytrippers with a mix of nostalgia revival favourites and hot-to-go talents in equal measure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Refreshed vigour unexpectedly sweeps across Leeds Festival’s second morning, sore heads surprisingly cleared alongside the sprinkle of dawnbreak dew. After a first 24 hours that touted its expansionist credentials, day two offers a nostalgia revival slate of acts duly peppered with comeback stars to match its hot-to-go talents.

Having favoured a hip-hop mode of operation with above-the-line artists for Friday, Saturday eschews the genre entirely at the top end, instead primarily reliant on some eye-catchingly retro indie stars and chart-toppling pop players; a combo more clearly curated to cross-generational tastes than any other part of the bill. It duly draws a strongly diverse familial crowd, with toddlers frequently held aloft atop shoulders under a dense canopy of cloud cover and low-moor winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certainly, an audience of daytrippers are more well-suited to Bloc Party and their brand of wiry dancefloor art-punk. Among the flagbearers for what might be termed as the post-post-Britpop movement, they arrive billed as “festival icons” touting a special set, though it is mostly business as usual, with several patrons drawn sideways to the guitar-churn wash of Been Stellar or Phoebe Green’s eclectic alternative offerings.

Mannequin Pussy on Festival Republic stage at Leeds Festival 2025 at Bramham Park. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography

The Chevron Stage continues its transmutation from digital-driven vibes to a place with another kind of pulse; though led by reliable grime kingpin AJ Tracey, there is space for the bruisingly staccato two-piece Soft Play and their raucous tunes beforehand, slotted next to the fittingly named Still Woozy, the stage moniker of Sven Gamsky and his Portland-hued slate of home-honed soft-shuffle tunes, which draws keen appreciation.

Three years since they last graced the bill, California trio Wallows bring increased heft and shine to their stagecraft, with co-frontman Dylan Minnette still clearly revered with pin-up status by the post-millennial punters.

Those of an older persuasion do get their moment to swoon with Luke Pritchard, who leads The Kooks through an hour of buoyant arena-friendly fare, while over in the Festival Republic tent, the gothic-hued Sofia Isella commands a vocal following surely derived in part from her support stint with Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of a last day poised to reinforce puckish six-string riffage as the keynote Reading and Leeds calling card, there is a fine niche for acts climbing the ropes with increased brawn and volume. Both The Linda Lindas and Mannequin Pussy offer noisy bursts of riot grrrl grit with impressively aural aplomb; Sunshine Coast garage-punk favourites The Chats meanwhile draw a vociferously energetic bunch for their late-night knockabout, conjuring circle pits aplenty.

Soft Play on the Chevron stage at Leeds Festival 2025 at Bramham Park. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Despite 2025 drawing a line beneath the permanent era of co-headliner picks, this middle night packs in two for the price of one – and it is the first that proves the bigger pull. Chappell Roan’s stratospheric ascent is one for the ages, her booking considered a major coup. With the biggest crowd of the weekend thus far, the Missouri-born star unloads her camp-coded blend of new wave with hair metal shock-and-awe; songs like Good Luck, Babe! and Pink Pony Club conjure teenage screams at eardrum-testing intervals.

It leaves a tall order for Hozier to follow on from, but to the County Wicklow singer-songwriter’s credit, he does not flinch at the task at hand. Riding the wave of a third album revival that found him new commercial exposure and brings up these bill-topper gigs as the biggest of his career on United Kingdom soil, he buffs his folk-blues roots with earthy soul into a rousingly anthemic set whose political consciousness cuts through alongside big hitters Take Me to Church and Too Sweet.