Festival review: Slam Dunk Festival North 2025

A Day To Remember performing at Slam Dunk North. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Photography

Scene veterans and fresh blood deliver amid aplenty blustery bank holiday showers at Temple Newsam, but headliners A Day to Remember steal the show at the very last.

Like death and taxes, the inevitable spring bank holiday downpour that greets punters on the way to Slam Dunk Festival North arrives not so much with preordained anticipation as in fact dull expectation.

A ritual of the late May season, bridging the gap between metropolitan multi-venue affairs and the summer sprawl of tent-strewn fields, the event is no stranger to rain; last year’s edition practically came close to drowning under a deluge from the heavens early on.

Yet after several weeks of record-breaking sunshine, an unexpected twist emerges in the skies above Temple Newsam, situated on the M1 as it snakes its way east of central Leeds; showers come and go, but the conditions underneath remain predominantly dry, streaked with bursts of flag-cracking delight amid the steady churn of cloud-cover and crowd-fever. It gives the veteran pop-punk-emo bash a giddy end-of-term spirit; subcurrents of freedom blasted into overdrive.

The Used playing at Slam Dunk North. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Photography

Next year marks two decades since this alternative jamboree, born out of the city’s namesake label, set up shop as a single-stage affair in Millennium Square. Organisers will surely hope to assemble a stacked card to celebrate its milestone anniversary, but there will not be too many left shortchanged by its latest iteration, topped by a long-time wishlist pick and with its slew of scene veterans and fresh blood serving hits aplenty as blustery weather strafes the sloping hills.

A revamped dual main-stage system at either end of the festival site seeks to alleviate early congestion, but it is inside the big top marquee where self-styled Essex “Britpunks” The Meffs look to tear a quick furrow in the ground. The two-piece’s politically charged chaos blows any cobwebs out for those stumbling through the gates, and nicely compliments the post-hardcore rush of Welsh outfit Dream State, settling into their newest incarnation with fluidity and glee.

Slam Dunk has proven to be a favoured home for plenty of overseas players too, with usually a handful of one-hit wonder names from yesteryear offering the dopamine to match. The Ataris duly dispatch their cover of Don Henley’s The Boys of Summer mid-set to a raucous reception; across the way, California emo-revivalists Movements are almost drowned out for a moment themselves before reasserting control with their fascinating spoken-word adjunct tunes too.

But the festival also proves popular turf for homegrown talents both old and new; attendees who venture off the beaten track in search of the fourth stage, nestled down in the furthest corner of Capability Brown’s grounds, find a double-bill of rising star Noahfinnce and Scottish stalwarts Twin Atlantic. The former’s punchy material wears its queer credentials loud and proud to the joy of fans; the latter meanwhile still land their superb hooks with laser-guided exhilaration.

Neck Deep performing at Slam Dunk North. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Photography

Sub-headliners Neck Deep seem to play every other year, but that does not stop the Wrexham band from drawing one of the largest crowds of the day. The success of their next record could catapult them to the summit of the bill when they come around again, but they may need to nab some extra commercial crossover; the lure of Utah legends The Used and the outrageously daft German electronicore favourites Electric Cowboy are perhaps too strong for droves to resist.

Yet despite the broad excellence and scrappy enjoyment beneath them as twilight slowly settles, it is headliners A Day to Remember who steal the show at the very last. The Florida favourites have long been sought as a bill-closer and deliver in their biggest headline show on British soil to date, armed with riotously fun renditions of Right Back at It Again and All Signs Point to Lauderdale high with slickly bombastic release.