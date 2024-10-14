First Direct Arena Leeds: Shows not to miss in 2025 including Busted, McFly and Gracie Abrams

As 2025 approaches, First Direct Arena in Leeds is preparing an unforgettable year of live music and entertainment.

The arena is known for hosting some of the biggest names in the industry and this year is no exception. Whether you're a longtime fan or looking to discover new favourites here’s a look at the must-see performances at First Direct for 2025.

James Blunt

On February 13 James Blunt will bring his Back to Bedlam 20th Anniversary Tour to First Direct Arena. Back to Bedlam features hits including Wisemen, You’re Beautiful and Goodbye my Lover. He has released seven albums since 2004 and has sold over 20 million records worldwide.

Gracie Abrams

Since making her debut in 2019 Gracie Abrams has gained popularity by opening for Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour and received a nomination for Best New Artist at the 66th Grammy Awards. She will perform her second album The Secret of Us at First Direct Arena on March 4.

Peter Kay

One of Britain’s best loved comedians, Peter Kay, is returning to stand-up comedy after twelve years. His 2010 tour still ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, playing to over 1.2 million people. He will perform his live show at First Direct arena on March 7.

The Wombats

The Wombats will be performing at First Direct on March 26 with tickets going on sale on October 18. They will be supported by Everything Everything and Red Rum Club.

The band was formed in Liverpool in 2003 and have sold over 1 million albums worldwide. Their new album Oh! The Ocean will be released on February 21.

Olly Murs

On May 9 Olly Murs will perform 15 Years of Hits alongside boyband Blue. Olly Murs was the runner-up of The X Factor in 2009 and has had a very successful music career with seven studio albums, twenty-five singles and twenty-one music videos. His top hits include Dance with Me Tonight and Troublemaker.

Busted, McFly

Noughties boybands Busted and McFly will perform at First Direct Arena on September 27. Busted stormed the stage at McFly’s sold out 21st birthday headline show to announce they will be going head to head on tour together next year.

Busted and McFly have consistently dominated the charts over the last 20 years and McFly are the youngest band to ever have a debut album go straight to number one.

Marti Pellow

On October 29 next year Marti Pellow will perform Love Is All Around - 30th Anniversary Tour. The song Love Is All Around became the defining track of the 1994 Four Weddings and a Funeral soundtrack and went on to dominate the charts.