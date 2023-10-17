All Sections
First Direct Arena Leeds: The best events set to come to Leeds in 2024 including Strictly Come Dancing and how to book

Many incredible events are set to come to Leeds in 2024 from Strictly Come Dancing Live to Peter Kay.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 17th Oct 2023, 09:13 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 09:13 BST

Fans of the Harlem Globetrotters, Enter Shikari and Bill Bailey are also in luck.

Here are some of the best due to take place before April 2024 – to book, visit the First Direct Arena website for related ticket links.

All pictures used credit: First Direct Arena Website/Event links:

First Direct Arena Leeds: The best events set to come to Leeds in 2024 including Strictly Come Dancing and how to book Photo: FDA

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party Jan 13th & 14th, 2024

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party Jan 13th & 14th, 2024 Photo: FDA

Strictly Come Dancing 1 & 2 Feb, 24

Strictly Come Dancing 1 & 2 Feb, 24 Photo: FDA

Enter Shikari Plus special guests 9 Feb, 2024

Enter Shikari Plus special guests 9 Feb, 2024 Photo: FDA

