First Direct Arena Leeds: The best events set to come to Leeds in 2024 including Strictly Come Dancing and how to book
Many incredible events are set to come to Leeds in 2024 from Strictly Come Dancing Live to Peter Kay.
Fans of the Harlem Globetrotters, Enter Shikari and Bill Bailey are also in luck.
Here are some of the best due to take place before April 2024 – to book, visit the First Direct Arena website for related ticket links.
All pictures used credit: First Direct Arena Website/Event links:
1 / 3