Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner has been given an honorary doctorate by a Yorkshire university.

Mrs Halliwell-Horner was given the honour in recognition of her commitment to raising the aspirations of children and young people, advocating for women’s rights and an outstanding contribution to the music industry over the last 25 years. She was one of a number of people and community groups who have been awarded honorary doctorates by Sheffield Hallam University in an event this week, alongside thousands of students who are graduating.

She said: “It is a great privilege to receive this honorary award from Sheffield Hallam University. I sincerely believe education is a superpower – we are learning machines and I am still learning. I’ve learnt that students here at Sheffield Hallam graduate with more than a degree, but with a passion, a focus and a vision for life. You remind us that it’s not just about making a living but about making a difference, to be true to yourselves and do what you love.

“I was studying A-level English literature before I embarked on a different kind of adventure, so I didn’t go to university – but I always valued my education and my love of reading, storytelling and words. I always had my education to lean on. Education is power. It gives confidence and opens eyes, hearts and minds. Sheffield Hallam University, I look forward to our future endeavours. Congratulations to all the graduates. Whatever you do I wish you success and the best.”

Geri Halliwell Horner receives honorary doctorate award from Sheffield Hallam University

Other recipients include the Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation in recognition of its efforts to keep the Peak District and those who visit it safe, Ayo Akinwolere, a TV presenter and alumni and Anne Longfield, Chair of the Commission on Young Lives and the former Children’s Commissioner for England.