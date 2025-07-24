Franz Von: 'I feel that there is not really a voice for a lot of people'

Franz Von. Picture: Emma Ledwith Photography

Take What You Want is a melting pot of his influences, drawing on Franz’s love of dancehall reggae, hip-hop, jazz, rock, pop, techno, African music and dub poetry.

“Because I grew up in Jamaica, the culture just influenced the music,” he tells The Yorkshire Post. “Music is just one of the biggest things there. Everywhere you go there is loud music from cars and from houses, and I think it just sunk in, hearing all these different genres of music all the time.

“When I moved to England I discovered more pop music and hip-hop, and it just opened my eyes. In fact, drum and bass also because that’s definitely a British-born genre.”

Indeed his earliest dabblings in music 15 years ago were in hip-hop before progressing to drum and bass. “After that it just opened my mind to anything that I like,” he says. “Whatever I love to do I’m going to put it into my art, that’s why it’s ended up being such a big fusion of music.”

As a lyricist, Franz is primarily interested in “the things that control our lives”.

He adds: “I wouldn’t say I’m political, but politics controls how we live quite a lot, and social oppression and some of the unfairness that I have experienced personally, and that’s the community’s experience too. I feel that there is not really a voice for a lot of people. Having a platform to do music, I can’t help but write something that can help someone else, to raise awareness and make people realise that they’re not on their own, that other people understand.”

The album picks up on themes that he explored on a solo EP, People Di Powa, which he released in 2021. Its message is, he says: “Whatever space you choose to be in, you should feel accepted and feel that you belong there, you deserve to be there,” he says.

“It’s been assertive in achieving your dreams or if you’ve got a goal, just having the mindset that it’s already yours, you’ve just got to take it. Whatever steps it takes to achieve what you’re after, that’s it, just take what you want.”

Outside of his own musical exploits, Franz works as a mentor at Tracks, the charity run by Sheffield Music School, that provides opportunities for young people to engage with music, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. It’s a rewarding job, he says.

“Some of the young people I’ve worked with, the changes that we’ve witnessed through music from meeting them the first time to maybe a year down the line, seeing how empowered they are, how different, how much they’ve woken up and come out of their shell, it’s amazing to witness.”

At one stage he’d contemplated a career in social work but found there was “too much red tape” involved. “Being able to continue to work with young people in my own way, and through music which I love, it’s ideal,” he says.