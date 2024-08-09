Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have ever fancied turning pink, now is the time. Pink hair is having more than a moment, and the trend shows no sign of abating. Rihanna, Lizzo, Shania Twain and Megan Fox have all recently gone to the pink side, and Vogue has declared translucent pastel hues of baby pink and lavender a super-cool summer trend.

Robert Eaton is the hairdresser to whom many Yorkshire women turn for guidance and expertise when considering a change. Twice winner of British Hairdresser of the Year, Robert is creative director for Russell Eaton Salons, which is in Leeds and in Barnsley, where it was founded by his father, Russell.

“You don’t have to be 18 to have pink hair or do something creative with colour. You can do it at any age - you just have to adapt it, and think about what is right for that person,” Robert says. Robert has recently completed a two-year tenure as president of The Fellowship for British Hairdressing, a demanding, prestigious and hugely influential role supporting, guiding and promoting the UK’s hairdressing industry. At the recent HairCon event in Manchester, he and new president Ashleigh Hodges went head to head on stage in a pink hair style challenge, hosted by presenter Caryn Franklin, with Yorkshire models Bernadette Gledhill and Rachel Peru trying new pink looks.

On stage at The Fellowship for British Hairdressing Presidents Night 2024: The nine styles inspired by nine ICONS of British hairdressing - from left, Errol Douglas MBE, Beverly C MBE, Keith Harris, Andrew Collinge, Lisa Shepherd, Mark Hayes of Sassoon, Zoe Irwin, Nicky Clarke OBE, and Trevor Sorbie MBE. Picture by Daniel Johnson Gray

For Bernadette, Robert used a direct dye colour called Blush Pink. “They tend to last anywhere between two to three washes up to about six, depending on the condition of your hair. They wash out completely,” he says.

The experiment showed how to introduce a remarkable, flattering and reversible change, very soft and subtle, with a range of different tones, depending on where the highlights are. “Bernadette looked amazing. She is a Classic model and has got quite a polished look,” he says, adding: “Pink is one of those colours that can make hair look warmer and softer, and also cooler, depending on the pink.”

He recently used a blush pink tone on the hair of a mother of the groom who was concerned that her own golden hair shade would look yellow against her rose-gold outfit. “It didn’t make it look pink as such, but it helped co-ordinate the two colours together,” he says.

For Rachel, who has natural silver white hair, Ashleigh showed how to use pink and lavender in a fun, instant and highly temporary way using hair chalks on front sections. “She is really lucky she has that amazing colour, but when you have spent so much time growing your hair colour out like that, you are very nervous about what you put on it,” says Robert. “It’s worth going into your salon and letting them do it for you, if you are nervous about it, although it can be done at home.”

Yorkshire models Rachel Peru, left, and Bernie are turned pink by Ashleigh Hodges and Robert Eaton. Picture by Dan Goldsmith Photography

As he leaves behind his presidency of the Fellowship, Robert says he is proud of his achievements, especially as a northern president, bringing events to the north of England and Scotland. “It’s also exciting to see someone else take it on and see what they do with it,” he says, adding that Ashleigh is the youngest female president in its 78-year history.

“The Fellowship is all about bringing new talent through and creating opportunities for young people, but it is also about respecting the heritage of the industry,” says Robert. And so, at his year’s HairCon finale, the Presidents Night gala dinner hosted by Robert, there was a special on-stage tribute paid to nine icons of British hairdressing – Trevor Sorbie MBE, Keith Harris, Errol Douglas MBE, Andrew Collinge, Mark Hayes of Sassoon, Beverly C MBE, Lisa Shepherd, Zoe Irwin and Nicky Clarke OBE.

For each, a style epitomising their hairdressing approach was selected, and recreated by the Fellowship FAME team on models who walked the catwalk before joining together to dance the Macarena (yes, really).

Yorkshire model Bernie is turned pink by Robert Eaton. Picture by Dan Goldsmith Photography

Mark Hayes says: “To see the recreation of the Sassoon signature look was a real thrill. Beautifully executed, with such attention to detail. It was a stylish, modern piece of work.”

Trevor Sorbie was deeply honoured to be selected as an icon, saying: “My iconic wolf man look was amazing - the quality of the models, the clothes, styling, and choreography made it one of the best shows I have seen.”

Lisa Shepherd says: “I’m known for sexy, commercial big hair and, of course, blondes. When my recreation walked out, I was taken aback … they got me spot on.”

Andrew Collinge sayshe loved seeing how the FAME team recreated and adapted his work, adding: “It was impressive to see the array of skills and techniques.” Keith Harris says he too was amazed at the recreation of his iconic look. “I offered three options for them to choose from, and I was very impressed when they recreated the most difficult.”

Inspired by Trevor Sorbie’s Wolfman look of 1979, in turn inspired by punk and cut with a razor, with hair dried to stand up and the ends bleached for a grown-out look. Picture by Chris Bulezuik

Nicky Clarke said he was proud to be part of such a vibrant industry, and Erroll Douglas paid tribute to an outstanding expression of creativity. For Zoe Irwin, it was an honour to be included among hairdressers who had been her own icons growing up: “The 18-year-old hairdresser in me was screaming,” she says.

Former president Beverly C says: “The FAME team, under the creative eye of Sally Brooks, that recreated all of our chosen looks, did an incredible job.”

The event was a boost to an industry that took quite a knock during Covid, and has not quite yet recovered, says Robert. “Everybody loves to get their hair done, and that’s not stopped, but there has been a shift in trends and what people do with their hair.

