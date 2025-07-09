Fun Lovin’ Criminals star to release lost ‘tribute to Disney’ album made 25 years ago

Genre-defying band Uncle Frank, led by Fun Lovin’ Criminals drummer and producer Frank Benbini, will release their “lost album” The Soundtrack To A Musical this summer.

Originally recorded in the early 2000s in a dusty attic studio in Leicester, the album is a lovingly crafted collection of 13 tracks that pays homage to the golden age of Disney animation from 1940 to 1970.

The songs are quirky, cinematic ballads full of heart, soul and whimsy and were thought lost for good when the original hard drive failed. Aside from a tiny number of limited-run CD pressed mainly for friends, the album vanished into obscurity for almost 25 years.

Recovered earlier this year after two decades in digital limbo, the album features contributions from British musical royalty including Jim Hughes, one of the UK’s most respected harmonica players, andDougie Wright, the legendary percussionist who began his career with James Bond composer John Barry.

The latest Uncle Frank album blends vintage charm with soul, funk and theatrical storytelling and while some tracks from the album have made been performed during Uncle Frank’s energetic festival sets over the years, this marks the first time the full album will be widely available.

Songwriter Frank Benbini, who is best known as drummer and producer for Fun Lovin’ Criminals and hype man for UB40 ft Ali Campbell, describes the record as “Disneyland meets Al Green in Last of the Summer Wine, or maybe Louis Armstrong meets Ray Winstone in Bugsy Malone”.

Uncle Frank is Benbini and guitarist Naim Cortazzi, who has worked with top UK artists including Beverley Knight and Happy Mondays and joined Fun Lovin’ Criminals in 2021.

Their album Diablo was released last year to critical acclaim by rock critics and featured a homage to Queen’s 1974 Sheer Heart Attack album as the cover.

Frank said: “The Soundtrack To A Musical was only ever pressed onto a handful of CDs given to a few friends.

“After 20 years, we thought it had become a lost album, but this beautiful record is ready to be released properly.

“Perhaps these wonderful tracks will one day find a home in a musical film, which would be their rightful place alongside a record collection.”