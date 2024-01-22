Gallery: Bring Me The Horizon at Sheffield Utilita Arena

Bring Me The Horizon headlined a sold-out homecoming show at Sheffield Utilita Arena as part of their NX_GN Wrld tour.

BRIT and Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling quintet Bring Me The Horizon are one of the most electrifying and successful rock bands to emerge from the UK.

The group kicked off their Post Human era in 2020 with the release of the first of four EPs aptly titled Post Human: Survival Horror.

The critically acclaimed release, which features hit singles Parasite Eve, Obey (with Yungblud), Teardrops, and Ludens, debuted at Number 1 on the UK charts and was praised by NME for being “rooted in raw relevance for today and the cyber-punk energy of tomorrow”.Special guests Bad Omens, Casseytte and Static Dress joined Bring Me The Horizon across all UK dates.

1 . BMTH Sheffield Arena-4.JPG Bring Me The Horizon at Sheffield Utilita Arena. Picture: Scott Antcliffe Photo: scott antcliffe Photo Sales

2 . BMTH Sheffield Arena-16.JPG Bring Me The Horizon at Sheffield Utilita Arena. Picture: Scott Antcliffe Photo: Scott Antcliffe Photo Sales

3 . BMTH Sheffield Arena-34.JPG Bring Me The Horizon at Sheffield Utilita Arena. Picture: Scott Antcliffe Photo: scott antcliffe Photo Sales