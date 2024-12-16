Philip Oakey of The Human League performing at First Direct Arena, Leeds on Friday December 13, 2024. Picture: Asa Medforth/Viking Photographyplaceholder image
Philip Oakey of The Human League performing at First Direct Arena, Leeds on Friday December 13, 2024. Picture: Asa Medforth/Viking Photography

Gallery: The Human League at First Direct Arena, Leeds

Published 16th Dec 2024, 13:28 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 13:55 BST
Synth-pop greats The Human League turned back the clock with a hits-packed concert at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

The Sheffield group, still fronted by Philip Oakey, Susan Ann Sulley and Joanne Catherall, performed songs such as Love Action (I Believe In Love), Mirror Man, Open Your Heart, (Keep Feeling) Fascination, Together in Electric Dreams and their 1981 global chart-topper Don’t You Want Me.

The show also featured guest appearances by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who played such crowd favourites as Murder on the Dance Floor and Groovejet (This Ain’t Love), and T’Pau, who revisited the 80s smashes China in Your Hand and Heart and Soul.

The show was photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Asa Medforth of Viking Photography.

Philip Oakey and Joanne Catherall of The Human League performing at First Direct Arena, Leeds on Friday December 13, 2024. Picture: Asa Medforth/Viking Photography

1. Human League at Leeds First Direct Arena

Philip Oakey and Joanne Catherall of The Human League performing at First Direct Arena, Leeds on Friday December 13, 2024. Picture: Asa Medforth/Viking Photography

Susan Ann Sulley of The Human League performing at First Direct Arena, Leeds on Friday December 13, 2024. Picture: Asa Medforth/Viking Photography

2. Human League at Leeds First Direct Arena

Susan Ann Sulley of The Human League performing at First Direct Arena, Leeds on Friday December 13, 2024. Picture: Asa Medforth/Viking Photography

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing at First Direct Arena, Leeds on Friday December 13, 2024. Picture: Asa Medforth/Viking Photography

3. Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Leeds First Direct Arena

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing at First Direct Arena, Leeds on Friday December 13, 2024. Picture: Asa Medforth/Viking Photography

Carol Decker of T'Pau performing at First Direct Arena, Leeds on Friday December 13, 2024. Picture: Asa Medforth/Viking Photography

4. T’Pau at Leeds First Direct Arena

Carol Decker of T'Pau performing at First Direct Arena, Leeds on Friday December 13, 2024. Picture: Asa Medforth/Viking Photography

