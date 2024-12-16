Gallery: The Human League at First Direct Arena, Leeds

The Sheffield group, still fronted by Philip Oakey, Susan Ann Sulley and Joanne Catherall, performed songs such as Love Action (I Believe In Love), Mirror Man, Open Your Heart, (Keep Feeling) Fascination, Together in Electric Dreams and their 1981 global chart-topper Don’t You Want Me.

The show also featured guest appearances by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who played such crowd favourites as Murder on the Dance Floor and Groovejet (This Ain’t Love), and T’Pau, who revisited the 80s smashes China in Your Hand and Heart and Soul.

The show was photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Asa Medforth of Viking Photography.

1 . Human League at Leeds First Direct Arena Philip Oakey and Joanne Catherall of The Human League performing at First Direct Arena, Leeds on Friday December 13, 2024. Picture: Asa Medforth/Viking Photography Photo: Asa Medforth/Viking Photography Photo Sales

2 . Human League at Leeds First Direct Arena Susan Ann Sulley of The Human League performing at First Direct Arena, Leeds on Friday December 13, 2024. Picture: Asa Medforth/Viking Photography Photo: Asa Medforth/Viking Photography Photo Sales

3 . Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Leeds First Direct Arena Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing at First Direct Arena, Leeds on Friday December 13, 2024. Picture: Asa Medforth/Viking Photography Photo: Asa Medforth/Viking Photography Photo Sales

4 . T’Pau at Leeds First Direct Arena Carol Decker of T’Pau performing at First Direct Arena, Leeds on Friday December 13, 2024. Picture: Asa Medforth/Viking Photography Photo: Asa Medforth/Viking Photography Photo Sales