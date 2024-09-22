Gareth Gates: 'I had a cup of tea with George Michael and he was charming'

It was a rather strange encounter. There he was, in a huge London studio, in a booth in a studio designed for laying down vocal tracks.

The rest of the place was in virtual darkness, but there was some movement in the background – someone had just entered, and they’d stayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Gates recalls today that “I was aware of someone being there, among the rest of the technicians and crew, but it was only when the lights went up, that I could see who it was. George Michael.

Gareth Gates. Image: Andrew Plant/Imagine Photographic

“George was so kind, and he stayed – and he even came over after the session finished, and introduced himself. I mean, George Michael, telling me who he was.

And then he was kind enough to say that he’d liked what he’d heard, and that I was doing something to be proud of.

He was charming – and we went off and had a cup of tea together. In fact, we saw quite a lot of each other in the weeks that followed, and he was unfailingly kind, and very encouraging. A very sincere, and totally genuine man. I learned a lot from him, I can promise you that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Gareth, 40, and 22 years on from bursting on the music scene as a finalist with Will Young on Pop Idol, absorbed, and which he has clearly put into practice, was that ancient showbiz adage that it is always nice to be nice.

Be kind, be generous, be engaging and honest with everyone as you progress up the ladder, because (as the late Danny la Rue once put it so succinctly) “you will surely meet them all, on the way down, and heaven help you if you’ve left a stinking reputation behind you!”

Not that Gareth shows any signs of a descent. His reputation is of a man who is professional to his fingertips, fun to be around, and who has a terrific sense of humour.

And he’s a fighter, as well – it’s fair to say that he considers the rights of others far more than he does his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth speaks his mind, but what he says makes a lot of sense. He’s taken his thoughts on communication disability to Parliament.

He told them (and a lot of professional bodies) how the inability to converse and communicate drastically affects lives.

“Let me put it like this,” he says, “basically, if you can’t hold a conversation, it’s painful for you, and those around you. So you go into jobs where you don’t have to make the effort to talk. You find yourself in front, let’s say, of a computer screen, and that’s your boxed-in life.

"You couldn’t be – for example – a journalist. That job requires you to talk to people, to interview them. Well, if you can’t get words out of your mouth, there’s another profession closed to you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People don’t realise this. Stammering determines what people become, and what limited paths they follow. Why do you think that a lot of stammerers, who may be skilled at maths, become accountants?”

The lad who appeared on Pop Idol did so against the advice of nearly everyone around him. He had that very noticeable stammer, for a start. But he was determined to prove that he could conquer this disability.

He reveals that, yes, he was indeed bullied at school in Bradford.

“A lot. It wasn’t nice, and it happened all the time. It became a given that I was picked on, and humiliated. But I found the resilience to carry on, and in a way, I think that I proved myself on Pop Idol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yes, I was pipped at the post by Will Young, but I’d made it all the way to the final, I’d made many good contacts, and my career was given an amazing kick-start.

"I learned a lot – and I continue to learn a lot. It’s when you think that you know it all….that’s when the problems start. I think that one of my ambitions, and it’s one that I try to fulfil, daily, is to give others encouragement.

"A lot of people helped me, and I must pass that baton on.”

Strangely, he admits, “I never took offence at films like A Fish called Wanda, where stammering is such a big issue. Part of the plot. My own feeling was that I had to help open up a debate, and to explain what it was all about.”

One of the ways that he thought that would both inform - and entertain – was to write a new musically-based show, with a character who overcame obstacles by that combination of persistence – and talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is still without a title, but, assures Gareth: “It’s with a major producer, who has been extremely encouraging, and has a belief in the project, and we’re hoping that it will be staged sometime next year, fingers firmly crossed.

"Like most people, I was pretty much housebound throughout the Covid pandemic, and, just like anyone who creates for a living, and having to fulfil themselves, I wanted to get things down on paper. I went to my keyboards, and my guitar, and ideas began to take shape.”

When the initial hullabaloo of Pop Idol subsided, Gareth made the career decision to move into musical theatre, and he hit the performance jackpot, with the title role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the West End, then came Marius in Les Mis, both on tour and back in London again, Legally Blonde and Boogie Nights.

“I loved every second, but all for very different reasons. The one thing that they all offered was experience. To hear and perform some terrific numbers, and to watch what all my colleagues were doing, and how and why. I’d always find my way to the wings and observe – learning by experiencing, I suppose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He's been the star of several pantomimes (including a very successful season in Hull) and took Spongebob: The Musical on tour last year. And he triumphed in Celebrity SAS, leaving politician Matt Hancock trailing (and humiliated) in his wake.

“I wanted to prove to myself that I’m strong, and that I can persist in things that give me confidence. Yes, I got pretty emotional, but who wouldn’t?”

Gareth is about to go on a nationwide tour, which features the music of Franke Valli and the Four Seasons and, in February next year, will focus on classic love songs around the date of February 14.

They will all, naturally, include Gareth’s megs-hit of Unchained Melody – one of the top ballads of all time. You have to wonder, if he’s sung it that much, does he ever get sick of it? Gareth gives a big laugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Never!” he exclaims. “And that’s because however many times I perform it, it’s still a great number, and the audience I’m singing it to are always different, they love it for all sorts of reasons. Maybe they first heard it when they were dating for the first time, and it has that resonance.

"Perhaps they were at a show or the movie, and experienced it there? It has such a beautifully broad appeal. And, maybe, they are hearing it for the very first time? It’s one of the best songs in the canon of love ballads. No question!”

He’s also a firm supporter of Bradford’s City of Culture efforts, and he comes home to Yorkshire to see his family as often as he can.

But let’s go back to those days of bullying. Was there ever any feeling that you should get, shall we say, “revenge”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s not a second’s pause before he says: “No. Never. Not for a second. They know who they are. I know who they are. It’s in the past.

"But I have a very happy, fulfilled life, and there’s always something good around the next corner. But I do wonder today if they are in the same position?”