Genesis P-Orridge: documenting a counterculture icon on film

Genesis P-Orridge with daughters Genesee and Caresse. Picture: Genesis P-Orridge family

From her formative days in the Hull-based performance and visual art group COUM Transmissions to their ground-breaking bands Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV and later gender experiments with the Pandrogeny Project, Genesis P-Orridge regularly courted controversy over 50 years in music and art.

Now, five years after her death from leukaemia, S/He Is Still Her/e, a documentary film by Greek-American-Brazilian filmmaker David Charles Rodrigues explores her life and legacy. Ahead of a screening at Sheffield Light Cinema on June 29, as part of the Doc N Roll Festival, Rodrigues explained her significance to The Yorkshire Post.

What first intrigued you about Genesis P-Orridge as a possible subject for a documentary film? Were you a fan of her work in Throbbing Gristle or Psychic TV?

As a teen growing up in Brazil, I was into dark industrial music. I liked Genesis’s bands, especially Psychic TV, but it was only much later in my late 20s when I discovered the Pandrogyne project — her body of work with Lady Jaye — that I was truly drawn into Gen’s entire creative universe. I’m a huge fan of artists/creators who are able to embed meaningful messages in artful, entertaining ways, and in this case it was an extreme way to express unconditional love and how through creativity and our consciousness we can transcend our bodies and journey into unconscious realms.

Filmmaker David Charles Rodrigues. Picture: David Elliot

Which leads me to how I first met Gen. She visited me in a dream, months before I physically met her, in that dream she put her hands on mine and said she was transferring all of her knowledge onto me so I could then share it with the world. I woke up completely stunned. I never have dreams that are so pointed or real. But I promised myself I would just see it as a cool dream and not a calling to make her the subject of my next film. However, her presence kept coming to me in different ways and then through a huge "coincidence" as if they exist - I realized a close friend was close with Gen and he introduced us. Our first meeting lasted 12 hours and by the end I told her about the dream. Gen pulled out a book she had just published of her interviews with Brion Gysin and in them there was a Gysin quote "Wisdom can only be passed through the touching of hands." I didn't know much about Brion until then and quite honestly at that moment we both knew it was destined to be and we made a spiritual contract to make this film and transfer Gen's knowledge to the world at large.

How did you find Genesis as you got to know her? I guess she was struggling with poor health by that stage, having been diagnosed with leukaemia in 2017.

Gen was full of life until she had no more life in her. Her curiosity, cheekiness, sharp wit and tireless creative drive never truly slowed down as much as one would think when she got to a point where she couldn’t breathe without the help of a machine. Her thirst for connection, knowledge and output was something unlike anything I’ve ever witnessed before. Even on the night of her 69th Birthday - about a year before she past - she basically held a salon with a select group of her closest friends. That day was my first shoot day with Gen so she invited me. And I couldn’t help but keep thinking how she had all of that energy given her state of being. We filmed all day long and then at night once her friends started sparking thoughts and ideas around she lit up like a fuse. If there’s one thing I will take with me is her tireless pursuit of bringing messages and art into the world every single day.

Genesis was writing their memoir towards the end of their life. Did you find they were in a reflective mood?

Genesis P-Orridge of Psychic TV. Picture: Illse Ruppert

Not really. That’s a great question though. Gen always looked forward. I think that’s why our interviews were so fruitful because we didn’t talk much about the past, but about the learnings, the teachings, the wisdom that carried through each of Gen’s many lifetimes that would help inform what she would do next or what she could inspire in future beings.

Did you see Genesis’ life more broadly as a story of the counterculture in Britain and the US from the end of the 1960s to their death in 2020?

I don’t look at Gen’s work as counterculture, I see it as culture or culture shaping. She wasn’t pushing against something. She was pushing to expand art, music, life as we know it. What drew me most to telling this story is that her work is timeless. It can’t be pinned down to an era. Because it drew from really deep sources such as buddhism, the dada movement and Burroughs and a bit of Leary. All in the pursuit of seeing how far she could stretch our existence and how deep she could go into the subconscious realm.

How do you think Gen's childhood shaped the person they became? Ongoing ill-health from asthma and a near-death experience at the age of 13 seems to have brought out a rebellious streak and a willingness to question social norms at a young age.

I think it was probably more instrumental than any other era. That’s why in her biography she spent so much time there. I think later in life she understood that too. One of the greatest surprises of the film was seeing how most themes that emerged in her childhood, teen years, have continued on to influence her own body of work.

When they met Cosey Fanni Tutti in Hull and launched COUM Transmissions, they were beginning to formulate ideas about cosmosis and transgressive art. Their exhibition Prostitution caused outrage when it was staged at the ICA in 1976 – but do you think Gen enjoyed being a provocateur?

I think Gen had an inherent mischievousness to her and when her provocative actions started getting attention and being rewarded in some ways, even if being slaughtered by the press – I think it pushed her to embrace the role of the provocateur in British culture at the time. Then, after she moved to America, I think she understood that there were different ways of getting these crucial messages across – and she became a much more dimensional creative.

Gen says of Throbbing Gristle that “we proved that nobody needed any training to make radical art” and describes the band’s output as “industrial music for industrial people”. Do you think they realised that they could reach a larger audience through music?

Definitely. Gen says it in the film. The walls of an art institution became too constraining for the type of ideas she wanted to bring to the masses. TG was her first attempt, but I also think it quickly revealed itself as too niche as well. That’s why she created Psychic TV with chart topping hits like Godstar, just to prove she could provoke in the mainstream as well.

Describing the break-up of Throbbing Gristle in 1981, Gen says in the film “we all hated each other”. Cosey has talked about Gen’s controlling behaviour and violence – which Gen denied. Did you get any sense from talking to Gen that they had any regrets there?

Gen truly didn’t look into the past. So I got no sense of regret or any true emotion or connection to that era to be honest. I think that after Gen became a dad and then later on when she met Lady J – those two moments were so transformative and telling of who Gen became for the rest of her life, that anything before that didn’t occupy much space in her consciousness. Again, that’s what I gathered from the time I spent with her and making this film.

How important was the influence of Brion Gysin, William Burroughs and Timothy Leary on Genesis’ thinking?

It was crucial. Especially Brion Gysin and his cut-up theory. It informed all of Gen’s work and in every medium, even her own body. I think if you look deeper though, it wasn’t their ideas per se, but how Burroughs and Leary brought Eastern philosophy to the western world in a more underground way – I think that is what really did it for Gen.

Do you think the police investigation into Genesis and Thee Temple ov Psychick Youth (for alleged satanic abuse) in 1992 was what finally compelled them to leave the UK for good?

We have to remember that this was the Satanic Panic era in England. Where people were being punished just for being different. So when Gen’s home was raided by the Scotland Yard – and they were in Nepal during that time – it was only natural and safe for them to go to America to seek asylum. Mainly because Gen and Paula were afraid to lose custody of the kids if they had returned.

After Genesis’ first marriage to Paula Brooking ended, Gen met Lady Jaye (Jacqueline Breyer) – and they talk about their pandrogeny project in the film. Gen says Jaye was “the most fearless person” they had met. As a documentarian, what did you make of their relationship? They seemed to make their desire to “completely become one creature” into an artistic statement in itself.

I believe that Gen, as out there as she was, still had boundaries and limits of control, because of where, when and how she was raised. Lady Jaye was completely free. She would say “if you see a cliff, jump off.” And that was something that Gen deeply desired to have, it helped push them further and I think it made her admire and love Lady Jaye unconditionally. As for Lady Jaye, perhaps, it was how Gen helped her shape this freedom into something substantial and make her feel seen and understood. Together, they were much greater than the sum of their parts. And that’s really what we all hope to find in love: Expansion. Freedom. Companionship. And loyalty.

Facing mortality, Genesis talks about the body being “a cheap suitcase that carries around consciousness”. From what you discovered during the making of this film, what do you think Gen's suitcase ultimately contained?

Boundless curiosity. Expansive creativity. Unconditional love. And it also contained all the flaws we all have as humans; like an ego, insecurities and fear. But in the end, it was their ability to transform, to better herself, and to embrace the world and the people around her that informed the life she lived.