The 29-year-old singer of hits such as Green Green Grass was at the Somerset event again this summer, making a surprise appearance on the Sunday.

Ask him about the festival and you can almost feel the pride in his voice. “I think no matter what we do it’s inevitable that you get desensitised to the things that you repeat,” he explains.

“I grew up going to festivals, so my first festival season I’d get to site and it would blow my mind, no matter what festival. And especially when they started being in Europe, America, Australia, I was just like, jaw on the floor.

George Ezra pictured on stage at the Glastonbury music festival this year. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA

“But then naturally – and I can’t beat myself up for this – something happens where, come the second record, you’ve done four or five festival seasons at that point and it’s a part of how you know the world. But Glastonbury never got normal. I went this year and it still has that thing where – and I don’t often talk like this – but I believe that place is magic. It’s just special and it’s a real honour to play there.”

Honours are something the music star isn’t short of. In June this year, he released his third album, Gold Rush Kid, to critical acclaim. It followed on from 2014’s Wanted On Voyage and 2018’s Staying At Tamara’s, both of which topped the UK charts. Ezra’s song Shotgun, from his second album, was an instant hit and chart-topper and in 2019 the singer could claim another string for his bow as he took home the prize for British male solo artist at the Brit awards.

Now he can add another life experience to his already impressive list in the form of the documentary End To End, which follows a journey Ezra made in 2021, walking 1,200 miles over 95 days from Land’s End in southern England to the most northern tip of Scotland, John O’Groats.

Accompanied by two of his friends from his days at university, Adam and Christy, the singer reflects on his relationship with his music and live performance, and the film also features acoustic performances and tracks from Gold Rush Kid.

After Covid brought the world to a standstill, the idea was pushed back from 2020 and ended up happening last year.

Announcing the film, which was screened for audiences at a special event on August 29, Ezra previously explained: “I started the walk just after I’d finished the album, and we committed ourselves to three months on this adventure.

“While I was on the walk, I started receiving mixes of the new songs I had been working on, so the journey was soundtracked by the new album and each made the other more meaningful.

“It wasn’t lost on me that this was a real life-changing moment, it really transformed my perception of the world.”