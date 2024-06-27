Electronic French duo Air, Jean-Benoît Dunckel, left and Nicolas Godin, right, playing at a packed Piece Hall in Halifax. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

The French duo romp through their classic album Moon Safari on a warm summer night.

Is there a better venue to see live music than Halifax’s Piece Hall on a beautiful summer evening? The historic setting was perfect for the latest concert, Air’s triumphant 25th anniversary tour of their era defining album Moon Safari.

Coming on early, to the horror of those of us still in the queue for food, the French duo, Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoit Dunckel, elegant and seemingly ageless in white, were joined by drummer Louis Delorme in a rectangular white box glowing with video screens and lights. It resembled a spaceship – perfect for their still futuristic sounding music.

With barely a pause, they romped through their iconic 1998 album. The opening notes of La Femme d’Argent, ripped through the arena, before huge cheers greeted the fabulously louche and androgynous Sexy Boy. Songs like All I Need and Kelly Watch the Stars were as cool as ever but the whole album was given more muscle by the addition of a live drummer and Godin switching from synth to bass to guitar throughout.

Jean-Benoît Dunckel, co-founder of electronic French duo Air, playing live at the Piece Hall. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

They remained mostly silent and inscrutable, apart from the occasional “Merci Beaucoup” but as the set cycled through floating lights and shooting stars, it was the perfect backdrop for the gentle atmospheric New Star in the Sky (Chanson Pour Soleil).

Closing the first half with Le Voyage de Penelope, the band left the stage briefly before returning for a greatest hits montage from the rest of their impressive catalogue, including the gorgeous Cherry Blossom Girl from 2004’s Walkie Talkie.

Don’t Be Light from 2002’s Everybody Hertz, with its pounding drums and backdrop of red talking lips, had the crowd dancing ecstatically again before an encore of Alone in Kyoto, from the film Lost in Translation and Electronic Performers with its frenzied build up being the perfect song to end on. There was more rapturous applause, with Godin and Dunckel briefly sitting on the edge of the stage and drinking in the reaction to a wonderful show.