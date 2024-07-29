Alkaline Trio. Picture: Jonathan Weiner

Split neatly between freewheeling punk-thrash and pop-infused emo, Matt Skiba and Dan Andriano welcome a new member to their cohort in a sticky midsummer show.

“What is going on Leeds?!” hollers bassist Dan Andriano, drawing a cuffed sleeve across a glistening brow. Under the bright lights and industrial-strength strobes that strafe across a heaving crowd down the front of Alkaline Trio’s long-awaited return to the city’s O2 Academy, there is a hot midsummer stickiness that hangs in the air, bodies pressed close together and sweating in unison.

Punk rock is still alive and kicking in West Yorkshire, it seems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three years on from a lively appearance at Slam Dunk Festival, and nine since they last walked on stage at this Grade II-listed venue for a pair of co-headline shows with NOFX, it is a welcome return for the Illinois three-piece, who boast a new member among their ranks.

While founding guitarist and joint-frontman Matt Skiba remains the cornerstone of their riffage, he and Andriano are now joined by ex-Angels & Airwaves drummer Atom Willard in place of the departed Derek Grant – a fascinating recruit, given Skiba’s own stint as the replacement for the latter group’s frontman Tom DeLonge when he exited Blink-182 almost a decade ago.

This show splits their approach neatly between freewheeling punk-thrash and pop-infused emo hooks, and ostensibly comes behind their first album of new songs in seven years, the greasily titled Blood, Hair and Eyeballs, taken from a phrase Skiba’s ex-emergency room nurse mother used to describe the grimly hectic nights on the job.

Fresh material makes up around a quarter of their set, and already has the hallmarks to become festival favourites; Bad Time, surging by on quintessential fills and chunky chord progressions, packs an agreeably early wallop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout this 80-minute-plus showcase though, Alkaline Trio otherwise aim straight and bat for the rafters in rousing fashion, suited in monochromatic suits splashed with red ties. A delightful Mr Chainsaw sparks a frantic pogo pit around the barriers, while Every Thug Needs a Lady – coyly introduced as a “love song” by Andriano – generates a top reaction.

Calling All Skeletons, the lone cut from 2008’s poppiest effort Agony & Infamy, is a terrifically unexpected highlight, and leaves all three men grinning.