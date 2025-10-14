Gig review: Ancient Infinity Orchestra at Howard Assembly Room, Leeds

Ancient Infinity Orchestra performing at Howard Assembly Room, Leeds. Picture: Simon Godley

Ozzy Moysey’s jazz ensemble deliver a frequently spellbinding performance to a sold-out hometown crowd.

There may have been occasions when the stage at the Howard Assembly Room has hosted more people: a choir recital perhaps, or a symphony orchestra.

As far as jazz-orientated groups go, however, Ancient Infinity Orchestra must reach a venue record with tonight’s show, as the ensemble’s full line-up of 15 musicians is joined by a ten-strong choir.

The scale of the assembled personnel would matter very little if the music didn’t deliver. Thankfully, there are no problems whatsoever on that front during tonight’s frequently spellbinding performance, rapturously received by a sold-out hometown crowd.

Led by double bassist Ozzy Moysey, the Leeds-rooted group doesn’t work too hard to hide their primary influences during tonight’s show, which doubles as a release party for brand new second LP It’s Always About Love and a triumphant homecoming show.

One of the new album’s (and tonight’s) swirling highlights is named in tribute to esoteric cult hero Don Cherry and a recording of Alice Coltrane’s devotional vocal recordings is played between the two hour-long sets. Elsewhere, the ensemble’s percussive, massed build-ups bear a resemblance to spiritual jazz legend Pharoah Sanders’s classic 1970s albums on Impulse! Records, although Ancient Infinity Orchestra’s approach is gentler, more meditative and becalming than that of their frequently roaring vintage forebears.

However, Ancient Infinity Orchestra is far from a toothless spiritual jazz pastiche generator. Based on tonight’s startlingly potent evidence, Moysey and co’s general MO is rooted on wedding the group's uncompromisingly maximalist arsenal (the line-up includes two double basses, viola, cello, harp, flute, oboe and a music store’s worth of arcane percussion instruments alongside more typical jazz choices such as piano, drums and every type of saxophone) to a minimalist brand of composition, often centred on an extensively repeated bass riff and a simple, gradually expanding melodic motif from which occasional solos emerge.

The focus throughout the performance is on the collective, cumulative pulse of the large group rather than individual showing-off, with Moysey – visibly thrilled by this rare opportunity to play live with the full line-up – occasionally putting his bass down to conduct the ensemble with hand gestures and verbal cues.

At times, the musicians seem too wary on breaking the communal spell by stepping on each other’s toes; there are moments when the momentum seems to stall, in search of a communal signal to unleash the group’s full potential.

The numerous highlights more than make up for any spots of (relatively speaking) idling. All I Can Say of the Blossoms is simultaneously intricately delicate and robustly elemental, with the choir’s wordless contributions adding a hint of ecstatic devotional music à la Alice Coltrane’s Lord of Lords to the lead melody's Far Eastern influences, which nod towards Don Cherry’s seminal proto-global music opus Organic Music Society: the album version can’t help but feel like a sketch next to the throbbing, graceful majesty of its live counterpart.

Promisingly, the two new compositions strongly suggest that Ancient Infinity Orchestra is stomping determinedly towards an entirely original approach: a sprawling epic named (quite appropriately) in tribute to music’s ability to evoke trance-like states is built on massed handclaps before bursting into a fierce blast of freely caterwauling, saxophone-led, cleansing noise.