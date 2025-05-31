Gig review: Andy White and Nick Hall at Northern Guitars, Leeds

Andy White performing at Northern Guitars. Picture: Phil Morcom

The Northern Irish troubadour is in fine form on a welcome return to West Yorkshire.

Spring has sprung and Belfast born troubadour, poet and songwriter Andy White is back in Leeds. The bijou venue that is Northern Guitars is the perfect venue with its compact, intimate nature, steeped in musical tradition offering a warm welcome.

Tonight he is ably supported by West Yorkshire’s own Nick Hall, who delivers a set of delightful songs. Sadly today he is not accompanied by Michelle, the other half of the increasingly highly rated PlumHall. The folky, pop-tinged songs are a range of the cheery and intimate, amongst them a lovely tribute to the late Timothy West, The Half. Nick’s a good songwriter, guitarist and singer well worth seeking out when in your area.

Andy White has a history stretching back, to days I recall him on the John Peel Show. He also gives a shout out to another one of his radio fans, the late lamented Janice Long. Taking the stage he is greeted affectionately by a good crowd comprising locals and those from further afield, including a batch of folk from Ireland to keep him on his toes.

Playing his trusty 12-string, he opens with Angel of Gaza, a touching and strong condemnation of death and devastation. Following swiftly is an early number, Religious Persuasion from his mid-80s debut album, which as the title suggests picks up on some challenges facing a Belfast teenager.

A swift jump from the 1980s takes us to a recent track, The Revolution, from 2024’s Good Luck I Hope You Make It. Echoing Gil Scott Heron’s words about the revolution not being televised, updating with words to reflect our internet and online age: “It will not be possible to reschedule delivery of the revolution, At a time when you will be home” gives an accurate flavour of the humour and bite of Andy White lyrics, and for this number accompanied by a thumping rap beat.

A joy for performers at Northern Guitars is the opportunity to risk being upstaged by passing emergency vehicles, buses and random stumbling revellers. White joyfully enjoyed these distractions along with the rest of us, as well as finding time to banter on the whereabouts of Leeds music promotion legend John Keenan.

As he notes his new double live album and dedicates the next song to Janice Long and James Joyce’s Grave gets a warm reception, with its travelogue of Dublin. On to an array of older numbers, with Nick Hall offering some extra guitar, including Everything’s Turning White, Get it right this time and a delightful version of Broken Hearted aka Bonny Light Horseman, an old traditional number. Then Theresa Theresa, named for an early target of White romantic intentions.