Ben Howard

Offering immaculate texture and tone throughout, the singer-songwriter steps back in time to celebrate his second album in front of a packed audience.

“My word, Leeds,” Ben Howard intones, half-shrouded in darkness on his perch at the front of the city’s O2 Academy venue. “There’s a lot of you, isn’t there?” The singer-songwriter is not wrong; a capacity crowd is packed like sardines onto the floor, straining into every nook and cranny to get a glimpse of him in the low light.

Howard is here on the second night of a tour that celebrates the 10th anniversary of the release of his sophomore album I Forgot Where We Were, the record that cemented his place within the musical landscape. It marked an expansion of his indie-folk roots, courting electronic ambience and shoegaze spiritualism; its influence remains keenly felt across his catalogue, including the avant-experimentation of last year’s Is It?

Yet after suffering two transient ischemic attacks in 2022, it is all the more gratifying to catch him on the stage at all. The effects of his mini-strokes have led him to lifestyle changes, but perhaps also inspired him to look back and take stock for a moment; tonight, his performance steps back in time and remains definitely rooted there, stretching just over a dozen songs out to almost two hours with sinewy deftness and post-rock-tinted immersion.

The tenor of Howard’s voice remains familiar in a haunted manner, though it does take the time to battle through the low-hum rumble of a crowd curiously lacking in recital-style reverence for this display of musicianship. Still, by the third or fourth workout in – a hook-laden Time is Dancing, complete with neat segue into the low drone and lovelorn chorus of Evergreen, inane chatter has dulled to a minimum.

It is just as well, given the band on stage offer immaculate texture and tone throughout. With his decision to play the record out of order, Howard not only keeps his audience guessing but finds a way to add new emotional threads beneath these songs, each taken to the ends of full-bodied realisation.