Gig review: Benefits at The Attic, Leeds

Benefits at The Attic, Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Photography

The Middlesbrough electronic rock band reveal new sonic depths in an intimate setting.

Benefits’ second album, Constant Noise, marks a significant evolution from their explosive debut, Nails. Where Nails was a explosive mix of abrasive noise and pent-up political rage, Constant Noise is a more measured, immersive listen.

The new record retains the band’s uncompromising social commentary and urgency. However, electronic textures and ambient passages now sit alongside the fury, allowing for moments of reflection amid the chaos.

The Attic in Leeds is a new bare-brick event space tucked beside the North Bar. Adorned with six (count them) mirror balls, it has a relaxed vibe with a hint that it is prepared to party. On what turns out to be the hottest day of the year so far, the venue’s small outdoor area is a magnet for the early crowd, who spill onto the few available tables to soak up the sun before heading inside.

Opening the evening was Hang Linton, who has accompanied Benefits throughout their Constant Noise tour. A singular presence on stage, Linton’s set defies easy categorisation – melding avant-funk, warped rave beats, and psyche rock into a hypnotic, unpredictable whole. Tonight, he is joined by his daughter, whose backing vocals and dancing added an unexpected splash of parental chaos to the performance.

When Benefits take to the stage, Hall and Major face each other across banks of keyboards and synths, their set-up like a duelling synth battle than a traditional rock show. The set opens with the title track, Constant Noise, its now-iconic opening line “I am looking up in awe at a pile of shit” immediately setting the tone for the band’s unflinching worldview.

The sound is markedly more ambient than in previous live outings: waves of synths and choral textures washed over the crowd, creating a sensation akin to floating in a sensory deprivation tank. Though, this water is filled with jellyfish armed with stinging words for tentacles.

Land of the Tyrants follows, its woozy electronic pulse and scathing social commentary (“Hail to the thief, in this land of the tyrants”) capturing the band’s ability to channel righteous anger into something both danceable and deeply unsettling.

The night’s setlist is a testament to Benefits’ confidence in their latest work, as Constant Noise is performed almost in its entirety and in the same running order as the album. This approach allows the band to guide the audience through the record’s emotional and sonic journey exactly as intended, from the simmering tension of the opening tracks to the cathartic release of the closing numbers.

A defining feature of Constant Noise is its spirit of collaboration. Tonight, Shakk took to the stage for Divide, bringing a fresh surge of energy and urgency to the performance.

As the main set ends, Kingsley Hall stepped to the mic and, with a wry grin, announces, “That’s enough of the party tunes.” The encore is a deliberate shift back to the raw, urgent energy of their debut album, Nails. The band tore into three fan favourites: Flag, a scathing anthem that has become a live staple; Warhorse, with its relentless, pounding rhythm and uncompromising delivery; and a striking reimagining of Dream Baby Dream, where Hall’s lyrics were laid over the pulsing backdrop of Underworld’s Born Slippy.

