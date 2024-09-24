Beverley Knight performing at Harrogate Convention Centre. Picture: David Hodgson

The soul singer gets a generation-spanning audience to its feet with a rousing set.

It was an inauspicious start to the evening. The fire alarm being triggered during Okiem’s support slot, the sold out 2,000 capacity crowd shuffling out of the Harrogate venue. Parity was soon returned, DJ Munro taking the stage with a remit to recapture the anticipative atmosphere in half an hour.

And recapture it he did, the headline act entering the stage resplendently adorned in feathers and sequins, straight into opening track Greatest Day. The extensive band served to enhance Beverley Knight’s wardrobe through every stich being bright crisp white. Throughout the evening the band were at the highest quality, strong gospel threads running through every track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knight has become such a staple of the UK music scene, it’s easy to forget that she’s only recently turned 50 years old, this tour a continuation of 2023 dates celebrating that milestone. The set contains recent tracks of her own composition, covers from heroes such as Chaka Khan and a smattering of ‘old school’, Knight reminding us that she was churning out the hits 30 years ago.

Beverley Knight performing at Harrogate Convention Centre.

The mid-part of the set slowed down to a handful of instruments, Knight using the opportunity to use her incredible vocal range to fill the Convention Centre. A particular poignant moment being Knight dedicating Fallen Soldier to the murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, accompanied by a sole guitar, a track she specifically wrote to honour Lawrence and his family.

Effortlessly slipping back to the exuberant and uplifting, the crowd were soon, largely involuntarily, off their feet again, Knight covering every square centimetre of the stage. Blasting through the remainder of the set, including a superb rendition of her 2004 track Come As You Are, Knight announces that she’s “still got energy, can you keep with me and if you can I’ll send you home with a smile. It’s what I do”.