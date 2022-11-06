Biffy Clyro. Picture: Caleb Coppola

Mass anthemic radio friendly hits coupled with raw emotional depth have maintained a fan base of Biffy die-hards for twenty years, claiming in that time five number 1 chart positions.

On their first UK date of their current tour at Leeds First Direct Arena, the trio of Simon Neil, Ben Johnston and James Johnston lit a match under the indoor fireworks, scaling biblical mountains of hits and becoming captains of their own revolution.

Punctuated by stunning light and visual techniques, fans were handed a lesson from the pages on how to captivate a stadium whilst holding every fan in their hand during the more intimate acoustic moments.

Drawing from current two-hander albums A Celebration Of Endings and The Myth Of The Happily Ever After, and personal favourite Ellipsis amongst a wealth of Puzzle, Opposites and Only Revolution cuts, Biffy were note perfect seamless gods of their own playground – a beautiful sight to see the band lavishing every moment, taking the pieces and building them skyward, creating instant history.

