Gig review: Biffy Clyro at First Direct Arena, Leeds
The lofty stadium appeal and commercial success of Biffy Clyro has rightly cemented the band as the UK equivalent of the Foo Fighters.
Mass anthemic radio friendly hits coupled with raw emotional depth have maintained a fan base of Biffy die-hards for twenty years, claiming in that time five number 1 chart positions.
On their first UK date of their current tour at Leeds First Direct Arena, the trio of Simon Neil, Ben Johnston and James Johnston lit a match under the indoor fireworks, scaling biblical mountains of hits and becoming captains of their own revolution.
Punctuated by stunning light and visual techniques, fans were handed a lesson from the pages on how to captivate a stadium whilst holding every fan in their hand during the more intimate acoustic moments.
Drawing from current two-hander albums A Celebration Of Endings and The Myth Of The Happily Ever After, and personal favourite Ellipsis amongst a wealth of Puzzle, Opposites and Only Revolution cuts, Biffy were note perfect seamless gods of their own playground – a beautiful sight to see the band lavishing every moment, taking the pieces and building them skyward, creating instant history.
An act of pure balance and symmetry from the evening. In Yorkshire, there will always be a space in our hearts for Biffy.