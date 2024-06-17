Kathleen Hanna and Tobi Vail of Bikini Kill performing at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Mark Ellis Photography

The American DIY group who spearheaded the underground feminist punk music movement in the 1990s still sound so vital.

This is not one of those reviews that calls Bikini Kill activists rather than musicians. The kind of review that frontwoman Kathleen Hanna lambasts when she asks the audience whether the quartet has just performed four songs on actual instruments.

They most definitely have performed four songs, which have lost none of their visceral energy in the near-30 years since the band’s heyday. The vitriol of early reviews, which dismissed them as “moronic nag-unto-vomit tantrums over stock school-of-Sabbath riffage” (Rolling Stone) has nonetheless clearly hit a nerve.

In truth their music leans into the heavier side of punk and DIY aesthetic, finding relief in Hanna’s on-stage exuberance and sing-song vocals. Going from girlish to full-bellied growl in the space of a line, she draws on nursery rhyme simplicity to make a blistering lyrical impact. They also know how to make a gnarly pop song when they want, as evidenced by the Joan Jett-esque ‘New Radio’ and feminist anthem ‘Rebel Girl’.

Tobi Vail of Bikini Kill performing at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Mark Ellis Photography

Their sound and attitude can currently be heard in the like of the Lambrini Girls. With their renewed influence on upcoming acts, they’re playing to larger audiences than before they broke up in 1997. What they lose in intimacy they gain in communal empowerment, with 2,000 people hollering “revolution girl style now!” (‘Double Dare Ya’) or “I believe in the radical possibilities of pleasure” (‘I Like F***ing’). For Hanna, the power comes in hearing women roar back “I can’t, I can’t c**,” on ‘Star Bellied Boy’.

It’s these lyrics that mean it’s almost impossible to discuss the band without reference to their activism, even if it does pique Hanna. They became the unwilling leaders of Riot Grrrl, an underground feminist punk movement, with songs addressing topics such as rape and social conditioning. This often made them the target of blatant misogyny within the music press and the wider music community.

Their reunion continues to foreground the life experiences of women, with the show’s early start meaning attendees can travel home safely. Yet while some things have stayed the same – they don’t play any new material – in other ways they have evolved. In recognition that Riot Grrrl didn’t take intersectionality into consideration, their early call for ‘girls to the front’ has been replaced by Hanna’s request for cis-white men to step back to allow space at the front for other people.

If all this sounds overly serious then it ignores the joy of Hanna’s unselfconscious dancing or ad libbing a snippet of Lana Del Rey’s ‘The Grants’. It also ignores the sense of sisterhood within the band, particularly between Kathi Wilcox (mainly bass) and Tobi Vail (mainly drums; occasional vocalist on the like of ‘I Hate Danger’).

Kathi Wilcox of Bikini Kill performing at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Mark Ellis Photography

Only Sara Landeau remains in the shadows, having stepped into the breach when original guitarist Billy Karren declined to take part in their sporadic reunions (the band having toured in 2019 and 2022).